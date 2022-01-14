Watch Now: Giraffe chases car of tourists through a South African safari park

Always wanted to see the Big Five on an African safari? Make it a reality with these TRIPS by Culture Trip and other small-group adventures. Seeing the Big Five – lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffalo – on safari is an experience that’s going to stay with you long after you’ve left the Great Rift Valley or the Namib Desert. The best African safari tours combine traditional game drives with the chance to stay overnight in the wilderness and on these adventures across Southern Africa and East Africa – bookable on Culture Trip – you’ll meet the local communities striving to safeguard both the wildlife and their own cultures and traditions. To inspire your next adventure, here are the best safaris to book in Africa.
A giraffe encountered during a safari in 2017 in South Africa. Photo by Alison Pannell. “Game viewing and bird watching are two of the most fascinating and rewarding experiences one can ever have,” Rotarian Alison Pannell said as she described parts of her many safari travels in South Africa to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos during its first meeting of the year, Jan. 4 via Zoom.
A family got a little too close to wildlife during their trip to a Wetland park in South Africa. An angry elephant plowed into the family’s SUV, flipping the vehicle. The family only suffered minor injuries, and the park is investigating why the elephant reacted so violently. App users...
Indian animal lovers are in mourning over the sudden passing of a nationally famous tigress credited with repopulating a forest redoubt for her endangered kin.
Collarwali, dubbed "supermum" by local press for giving birth to nearly 30 cubs, died peacefully at the weekend after an intestinal problem.
Sombre conservation officers gently carried Collarwali's body onto a funeral pyre garlanded with flowers for her ritual cremation.
"The tigress was very popular at the reserve and with the local community," Alok Mishra, field director of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh state, told AFP.
In a first for the African continent, South Africa is expected to launch three maritime-focussed nanosatellites into orbit on Thursday afternoon. The three nanosatellites – the first to be entirely developed on the African continent – will be launched from Cape Canaveral in the United States at about 5.25pm.
Today’s column, following our recent overview of South African succulent plants, presents South African geophytes, another large category of plants in this botanical hot spot. For review, geophytes are perennial plants with an underground food storage organ, e.g., a bulb, tuber, corm, or rhizome. Succulent plant specialists do not...
An Indian farmer was left astonished yesterday after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with the 'face of a human' which neighbours described as a 'warning from God'. The goat belonging to farmer Shakar Das, 46, gave birth to several offspring in Gangapur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
A self-proclaimed time traveler’ has found a way to communicate with all the way 2714, aver a thousand years from today, to warn us of major events taking place early in 2022. It's unclear whether his purpose is to help us prevent any of it from happening, or if it is meant to happen anyway and he is simply wanting us to prepare.
NO kitten around — Yulia Minina’s pet looks furmidable. She says the Maine Coon weighs 12.5kg (27.5lb), making it just a whisker away from a world record. And as Kefir is only 22 months, she still has growing to do in Stary Oskol, Russia. Yulia explains: "I could...
A volcano that exploded in the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami. Images released by the United Nations Satellite Centre showed the impact of the disaster on the island of Nomuka, one of the closest to the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.
THE bulked-up dog believed to be the world's "strongest" pup was born with a genetic mutation that gave her a bulging 24-pack and muscles like Arnold Schwarzenegger. But just like The Terminator star, Wendy the whippet was a gentle giant. Born with a rare genetic mutation, Wendy was twice as...
Concern for Tonga grew yesterday after thick ash across the island’s main airport runway prevented aid flights from New Zealand bringing in supplies and assistance.A tall ash cloud has also been disrupting flights since a major undersea volcano eruption and resulting tsunami occurred on Saturday.“There’s been a lot of challenges there with the ash cloud and the disruption to communications and so we are working together to get as much support to Tonga as we possibly can,” Australian prime minister Scott Morrisson told radio station 2GB.In the past 24 hours, both New Zealand and Australia have been able to...
On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga erupted, sending a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean in all directions.
As word of the eruption spread, government agencies on surrounding islands and in places as far away as New Zealand, Japan and even the U.S. West Coast issued tsunami warnings. Only about 12 hours after the initial eruption, tsunami waves a few feet tall hit California shorelines – more than 5,000 miles away from the eruption.
I’m a physical oceanographer who studies waves and turbulent mixing in the ocean. Tsunamis are one of my favorite topics to teach my...
If there’s still a drought in California, word didn’t reach Mitchell Canyon. One of the Bay Area’s best seasonal hikes is in full bloom — and flow — right now, mid-January 2022, in the middle of a feast-or-famine storm season. The Falls Trail Loop is 7.6 miles — 9.5 if you take a wrong turn like we did — and has a high point of 1,637 feet, a 1,063-foot climb (without the bonus miles).
Comments / 0