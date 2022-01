The Tennessee Titans are fully capable of reaching the Super Bowl. The Tennessee Titans are also fully capable of being knocked off this weekend by the Cincinnati Bengals. There you have it. The Titans (12-5) might be the least impressive top playoff seed in recent NFL history. They open the playoffs this Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is only a 3.5-point favorite, and nobody would be surprised if the Bengals pulled off an upset. Tennessee isn’t even the betting favorite to win the AFC.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO