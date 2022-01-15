ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Struggling Napa Businesses Falling Victim To ‘COVID Burnout’

By Andrea Nakano
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xs8SI_0dmSxWvd00

NAPA (CBS SF) — The COVID pandemic has taken a financial toll on businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, but Napa County somehow thrived as the local getaway. Until now.

It’s not just about people feeling uncomfortable dining out or traveling during the current omicron surge. Businesses are short staffed and some restaurants aren’t even getting deliveries to be able to serve their customers.

Erin Escalera, the owner of Red Rock Cafe describes it as — “Burnout. COVID burnout.”

Red Rock Cafe opened in 1976 and is a well known local spot for burgers and BBQ. This week, without any notice, one of their suppliers missed a shipment.

“Another meat producer didn’t have a meat delivery and just left us in a lurch,” Escalera said. “If it wasn’t for the other smaller guy, I would’ve been in big trouble.”

It’s a predicament many in the restaurant industry have experienced in the last couple of weeks.

Mike Casey, co-owner of Dutch Door, is among those trying to weather the storm.

“The supply chain stuff and distribution and inflation is definitely a headache and tough for everybody,” he told KPIX.

Dutch Door in downtown Napa serves up sandwiches and salads. The cost to do businesses has more than tripled in some cases.

“I just ordered compostable salad bowls,” Casey said. “It used to be about 20 cents and now they’re over 70 cents.”

Restaurant owners say customers have been understanding about having to raise the prices.

“But we’re still losing money at this point,” Escalera said. “So it’s tough. It’s really tough all around.”

And with declining sales since the new year, many fear it’s going to take a while longer to get back to business as usual.

Casey has one request for his customers — “Just patience is key probably. That’s really the important thing. A lot of folks are kind of getting back to normal. For restauranteurs it’s been two years of really challenging times and it’s not getting any easier.”

Comments / 8

Chris Burger
4d ago

I think we are in it together so showing patience and support for these business to help them through this period so we can continue to enjoy them later

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Lower Levels Of Viral RNA In Wastewater May Signal Turning Point In Surge

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — As the Omicron rages on, Bay Area health experts believe we could be at a turning point in this latest surge of the pandemic, based on a decline in the virus’ RNA detected in Santa Clara County’s wastewater. “It’s not infrequent that roughly after about 10 days when you see the drop in the wastewater you see the cases start to drop,” said UC Berkeley professor and infectious disease expert John Swartzberg. According to a report of Santa Clara County’s wastewater, a decline in COVID-19’s RNA was seen on Jan. 8, and continued to drop for several...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search Underway For Aggressive Mountain Lion In Belmont Neighborhood

BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police and game wardens searched a Belmont neighborhood early Wednesday for an aggressive mountain that has killed another mountain lion in the area. Belmont police said the mountain lion had seen in the 2500 block of Hastings around 2:00 a.m. just east of the Upper Creek and just west of Carlmont High School. Local residents were urged to use extreme caution. Over the last several months, mountain lion sightings have been on the rise across the Bay Area. On Jan. 11th, a Daly City woman face-to-face with a cougar in her backyard. Laurie Golub said her dogs were barking...
BELMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Unions Push Back On State Guidelines Allowing Health Care Workers With Coronavirus To Return To Work

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — New guidelines allowing health care workers across the state who test positive for coronavirus to come back to work under certain conditions are getting pushback from unions, as public health officials try to weigh what’s best for patients and staff during the Omicron surge. Hospital officials in the Bay Area haven’t had to ask infected health care workers who are asymptomatic to return immediately, but new state guidelines would allow that to happen if needed. Even with one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, health officials say about 5% of the population in Marin...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Locals Gather Supplies to Send to Tonga After Massive Eruption

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One Bay Area shipping company is accepting donations to send to the South Pacific island of Tonga after a massive underwater volcano erupted over the weekend. SF Enterprises and Logistics in Oakland specializes in shipping to Tonga, and now efforts are ramping up to get supplies to the Pacific nation. “With all of us here, get our hands together, we can do a lot,” said Sesilia Langi Pahulu, the operations manager at the company. Langi Pahulu said they’ll take water, masks, medical supplies, first-aid kits and nonperishable foods. The ship with supplies leaves Friday, and their deadline for people to...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Napa, CA
Coronavirus
Napa County, CA
Business
Napa, CA
Government
Napa County, CA
Health
Napa, CA
Health
Napa County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
County
Napa County, CA
Napa, CA
Business
Napa County, CA
Coronavirus
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Students Plan Boycott Over Omicron Safety Concerns

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Hundreds of students in the Oakland Unified School District were ready to boycott classes on Tuesday. Organizers say their demands to safely return students to school amid the Omicron surge haven’t been met. There has been progress. Boycott organizers say the district has stepped up to provide KN95 masks and outdoor dining spaces. They contend it now comes down to providing weekly testing. “I’m going to stay out in support of the student strike,” vowed Alexander Ibarra from Coliseum College Prep Academy. The 7th grader is one of many students expected to stay home as the Oakland Unified School District...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser Members Given Less Than Recommended Dose of Pfizer COVID Vaccine At Walnut Creek Facility

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente has alerted nearly 4,000 of its members who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine at its Walnut Creek Medical Center that they may have received less than a full dose. The HMO has sent notices to those members this month offering appointments for another dose if they want one. The shots were given between October 25 and December 10 and Kaiser said the dose was “slightly less than the recommended dose of vaccine,” between 0.01 to 0.04 ml less than the recommended 0.30 ml dose. Kaiser said that after consulting with experts and reviewing guidelines from...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Redwood City Extends City Hall Closure Due To COVID-19 Omicron Surge

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Officials in Redwood City announced that City Hall would be closed to the public for at least another two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 omicron surge. According to a statement released Friday, the building will continued to be closed to in-person services through at least the end of January. The city said they would re-evaluate based on data and guidance from health officials at that time. “January is going to be a tough month,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said. “This is an extraordinarily challenging time for our whole community. We believe these steps will help...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay Officials Call on Private Healthcare Providers to Ramp Up COVID Testing

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — As Santa Clara County logged another record day of COVID-19 cases amid the current omicron-fueled surge, officials warned private healthcare providers that they need to pull their weight when it comes to testing. Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams on Friday threatened to fine two of the region’s largest private healthcare providers — Kaiser and Palo Alto Medical Foundation — for not providing enough COVID-19 tests. Williams pointed to data that showed the county disproportionately provides the majority of tests. Santa Clara County provides healthcare to 15% of county residents, but conducts 20% of all COVID-19 testing. Kaiser provides healthcare...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Restaurants#Burnout#Weather#Cbs Sf#Red Rock Cafe#Bbq#Dutch#Kpix
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Gym’s Separation Strategy Fits COVID-Era Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A new San Francisco gym is offering a workout experience that, by accident, has become appealing during the era of COVID-19. Trigg Hutchinson is a serious power lifter and doing squats while hefting more than 300 pounds requires a lot of concentration. Hutchinson is one of the first members of a new gym called The Yard in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights. The space is separated into eight individual workout pods, each containing a bench, rack and free weights that are rented out by reservation only. “What I do is really a solo activity,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t like people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Nurses Walk Picket Line Demanding More COVID Safety Measures

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Bay Area nurses and caregivers took to the picket lines Thursday as part of a national day of action by health care workers demanding better investment in hospital staff safety. Nurses and other caregivers were picketing outside of San Jose’s Good Samaritan Hospital Thursday morning, a scene that was repeated outside several hospitals across the Bay Area. Protesters were pressing hospital officials to do a better job at protecting staff and their patients. “It feels awful! It feels like we don’t have the things we need to do the best care possible,” said John Pasha, a former...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pacific Tsunami Update: Waves Surge Onto Bay Area Beaches Following Huge Tonga Volcano Blast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending tsunami waves rolling thousands of miles across the Pacific, surging onto Northern California beaches and into coastal harbors, causing evacuations, beach closures and minor flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area. The National Tsunami Warning Center canceled a tsunami advisory for San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties on Saturday evening. UPDATE: Rescue Crews Busy On San Francisco Bay Area Beaches During Tsunami Surge The tsunami arrived in pulses of surging water levels that can pull people out to sea, similar...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Grocery Stores Struggle To Keep Shelves Full Amid Supply Issues, COVID Staffing Shortages

REDWOOD CITY (KPIX 5) – Global supply issues, winter weather impacting delivery trucks on the East Coast and record high COVID-19 infections have all come to a head, and are impacting grocery stores in the Bay Area and across the nation. A KPIX 5 camera captured empty shelves at Whole Foods locations in Campbell, Palo Alto and Redwood City. But the supermarket chain is not the only company experiencing low inventory. Social media users have posted empty shelves at Trader Joe’s, Safeway and Target stores across the country for days. “Because of warehouse shortages, because of truck driving shortages, companies are shipping partial...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom Pledges Marijuana Tax Overhaul To Save California’s Collapsing Cannabis Industry

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — In 2016, there was much celebration as California voters approved Proposition 64, legalizing recreational marijuana. But now, advocates say the cannabis industry has fallen on hard times and in his budget presentation on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom pledged his support to try to save it. When Prop 64 legalized cannabis, it signaled acceptance of the industry and promised a boon to state and local tax bases and the end of the illegal market. But it hasn’t actually worked out that way. Most local governments have been reluctant to approve retail sales outlets and now, producers say...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: South Bay Sewage Tests Show Signs of Omicron Decline

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Data collected from wastewater in Santa Clara County show strong indications that COVID cases from the omicron variant could be on the decline. “What we’ve seen is that it has been a predictor of what could be to come, the general trend,” said Santa Clara County Public Health Deputy Director Michael Balliet. “Whether we can say that we’ve peaked is still in question, but the wastewater data is showing some leveling off and declines.” Santa Clara County’s Department of Public Health was one of the first in the country to begin testing raw sewage at treatment plants for...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Lowers Speed Limits for 7 Streets

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new state law that went into effect this year will decrease speed limits to 20 mph for seven streets in San Francisco that go through business districts, Mayor London Breed’s office announced Thursday. “We know that speed is the number one killer on not just San Francisco streets but California streets,” said San Francisco city attorney David Chiu. The speed limits are being reduced on parts of 24th Street, Fillmore Street, Haight Street, Polk Street, Ocean Avenue, San Bruno Avenue and Valencia Street. Uber driver Sahibou Oumarou drives the Polk corridor frequently and says he thinks speed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Los Altos Hills Rolling Out Automatic License Plate Readers; Residents Can Opt-Out

LOS ALTOS HILLS (CBS SF) — A Bay Area town is moving forward with installing automatic license plate readers (ALPR), in the hopes of combating and preventing crime. There are currently 10 ALPRs that are operational in Los Altos Hills, and 30 more should be up and operational by sometime in February, according to a town management analyst. They are placed at every street entrance into Los Altos Hills, as well as numerous other streets within the town, says the management analyst. They run 24/7, and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will be able to use the ALPRs as tools to...
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale Looks To Fight Off Crow Invasion In Downtown With Lasers; Plan Faces Pushback

SUNNYVALE (KPIX 5) – The City of Sunnyvale is set to launch a pilot program by the end of January that will use green laser pointers to discourage crows from gathering by the hundreds in the downtown area. “We love our birds here in Sunnyvale, but that being said, having so many congregated in one small location isn’t good for our city,” Mayor Larry Klein told KPIX 5. The birds apparently forage for food across the South Bay during the day. But it’s unclear why they choose to return to downtown Sunnyvale at sunset in order to rest overnight. Crows perched above historic...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pliny The Younger Postponed: Russian River Brewing Pushes Back 2022 Beer Release Due To COVID-19 Omicron Surge

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Citing record numbers of COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County and a recently-enacted health order, the Russian River Brewing Company announced Wednesday that its annual release of Pliny the Younger beer has been postponed to spring. The brewery said the release, which has become an annual pilgrimage for beer connoisseurs to their pubs in Santa Rosa and Windsor, has been rescheduled from March 25 through April 7. Pliny the Younger is usually released in early February. “Given our own internal staffing struggles along with the latest health order from our County, Vinnie and I made the difficult decision...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Urges Californians To Stay Strong During Omicron’s Surge

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Admitting he has been humbled during the two-year battle with COVID, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday urged weary Californians to hang on for a few more weeks as the omicron variant continues to surge. On Wednesday, the positivity rate among those tested was just over 23 percent with a daily average of 69,798 new cases being reported statewide. “This is going to be a challenging period, it is a challenging period for so many folks,” Newsom said as he spoke to reporters at a South Los Angeles state-run testing site. “We are hoping with what we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

UC Study: More Than 370,000 Californians May Have Unsafe Drinking Water

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — According to University of California researchers, an estimated 371,000 Californians rely on drinking water that may contain high levels of toxic chemicals such as arsenic, nitrate or hexavalent chromium. The study, published in the current edition of the American Journal of Public Health, was the first to quantify the average concentrations of multiple chemical contaminants in both community water systems and domestic well areas statewide. “Our data strongly indicate that a large number of people who rely on domestic wells are likely drinking water with high levels of contaminants and suggest locations where we should begin targeted assessments...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy