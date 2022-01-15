ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas man killed in shooting, suspect in custody

By Yan Kaner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HV8e1_0dmSwCCS00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police arrested a woman in connection with a homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas.

The suspect, 40-year-old Emily Rose Ezra, was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUmqT_0dmSwCCS00
Credit: North Las Vegas Police

Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl near Allan Lane and Highland Gardens Drive shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The male victim, believed to be in his 50’s, died on the scene.

Detectives believe this is not a random act of violence.

The coroner’s office will release the identity of the man.

This is the 2nd homicide of the year in North Las Vegas.

Credit: North Las Vegas Police

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

