North Las Vegas man killed in shooting, suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police arrested a woman in connection with a homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas.

The suspect, 40-year-old Emily Rose Ezra, was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon.

Credit: North Las Vegas Police

Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl near Allan Lane and Highland Gardens Drive shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The male victim, believed to be in his 50’s, died on the scene.

Detectives believe this is not a random act of violence.

The coroner’s office will release the identity of the man.

This is the 2nd homicide of the year in North Las Vegas.

Credit: North Las Vegas Police

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

