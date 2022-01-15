ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Vedder Shares Melodic New Track “Brother The Cloud”

By Federico Cardenas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe esteemed guitarist and singer-songwriter Eddie Vedder has released a gorgeous new single in promotion of his forthcoming album, Earthling, which is set to be released February 11 through Seattle Surf and Republic Records, and which is currently available for digital and vinyl preorder. Vedder’s new track, “Brother the Cloud,” will...

Korn Share Heavy New Song And Visualizer For “Forgotten”

Legendary band, Korn, has released a visualizer for their new single “Forgotten”, their first release of the new year. The release was teased all over social media, with stems of the song being left in various places, now put together, giving the fans a final product. The song is a serious head banger with intense lyrics, something the band is well-known for. “Pulling away this veil I see / Realize this path’s not meant for mе / Stripped away are all my needs / And now all that’s left is forgottеn”. The accompanying visualizer has left so many questions on the symbolism, with a mysterious human being that eventually dissolved into the abyss. We will let you come to terms with what you see and what you make of it, but the piece definitely elevated the emotion behind the song. Their new album, Requiem, is set for release on February 4, and their upcoming tour will commence on March 4.
Eddie Vedder’s Late-Father Appears On New Solo Album

Eddie Vedder revealed that his upcoming solo album, Earthling, will feature audio of his late-father, Edward Louis Severson, Jr. Vedder's parents were divorced when he was a toddler. Vedder, who was raised believing his step-father was his actual dad, only met his biological father briefly when introduced as a family friend. Severson died of multiple sclerosis while Vedder was still young.
New Music Friday With Bastille, Eddie Vedder, Jack White and Joywave!

It's a big New Music Friday with music from a bunch of our favorites!. Jack White gave us "Love Is Selfish", the first song from his album Entering Heaven Alive, which comes out on July 22. From Bastille, the next song from their record Give Me The Future is "Shut Off The Lights". That album is out on February 4th. Then, a week later on February 11th, we'll get Cleanse from Joywave and Eddie Vedder's Earthling! They've both given us new songs with "Buy American" and "Brother The Cloud". And, how about "Dime In My Dryer", Brandon Boyd's next song from Echoes & Cocoons!
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder announces solo album tracklist, new single

Ahead of its February 11 release, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder has shared the tracklist for his upcoming solo album Earthling. The follow-up to 2011's Ukulele Songs will consist of 13 songs in total, including already-released singles Long Way and The Haves, plus Brother The Cloud which is due out this Friday (January 14) – hear a snippet of that one below.
EDDIE VEDDER Reveals Tracklisting For Upcoming Earthling Album

Eddie Vedder has revealed the tracklisting for his new album, Earthling, available on February 11, with physical pre-orders (CD, vinyl & cassette) here. Earthling, which was produced by Grammy Award winning producer Andrew Watt, is the first album since Vedder’s 2011 Ukulele Songs. Tracklisting:. "Invincible" "Power Of Right" "Long...
Eddie Vedder Releases New Solo Song, Reveals Guests on New LP

Eddie Vedder dropped some major news related to his new solo LP Earthling. To begin with, Vedder dropped the beautiful track “Brother the Cloud.” While it hasn’t been confirmed the track is about Chris Cornell, it’s not unreasonable to deduce it is just from the first verse and chorus:
Spoon share new track “Wild” + music video

Spoon have shared the second single from their upcoming album Lucifer on the Sofa. The track’s called “Wild” and tagging along is a new western-themed music video. Spoon characterize their latest release as “a full-on rock song just made for walking w conviction down highways real or imagined.”
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares 'Earthling' Album Details

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has revealed the track list for his forthcoming album, "Earthling," He shared the track details via a brand new video that he posted online. Due February 11, the 13-song set sees the Pearl Jam rocker working with producer/guitarist Andrew Watt on his fourth solo...
