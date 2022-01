Another trading day deep in the red this Tuesday has sent the small-cap Russell 2000 index into correction territory, -3% for the day and -14% from its highs set just last November. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is now down more than -10% from its all-time highs just two months ago, and -7% year to date. The Dow tumbled -1.51% on the day, for its worst single-day of trading so far this year, -542 points.

