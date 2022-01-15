Herrington: A franchise-best winning streak in the books, and by the numbers

And in the 12th game, they ran out of gas.

All tanks hit empty eventually. For the Memphis Grizzlies, on a too-late Friday night, it was after 11 straight wins, on the eighth game in a dozen days and on the second night of a back-to-back.

It was as easy to comprehend as it was hard to watch.

There are better ways for a winning streak to end than at home, on national television, and in the mud, especially against the division rival most likely to catch you in the standings. But all winning streaks do end.

11: Wins in a row, the longest single-season streak in franchise history.

That’s one number, and big enough to earn better than wallowing in its conclusion. Instead, a numerical look back. An index (sorry, Harper’s) of the Grizzlies’ now-concluded streak:

0: The number of kids in Golden State Warriors jerseys at FedExForum who got positive recognition from Ja Morant.

1: The number of frustrated future Hall of Famers who complained that the young Grizzlies talk too much.

2: The number of times the Grizzlies beat said future Hall of Famer’s team during the streak. (Sorry, LeBron.)

3: The number of head coaches, with assistants Brad Jones and Darko Rajakovic stepping in for Taylor Jenkins at different points.

4: The number of times Morant and rookie Ziaire Williams connected on “running alley-oop dunk shots” (per official NBA play-by-play logs) against Golden State.

4: The number of guard Carsen Edwards’ Boston Celtics jersey, apparently the oddest of the opposing jerseys exchanged by fans for a Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. jersey and game tickets on Thursday.

5: Active former NBA MVP winners (out of a possible eight) to lose games to the Grizzlies during the streak.

6: Different Grizzlies starting lineups.

7: Wins against teams currently projected to make the playoffs.

10: Different Grizzlies players to log starts.

10: The approximate number of teammates who tried to climb on John Konchar’s back in celebration during his television walk-off interview on Jan. 13 against the Wolves.

17: Konchar’s rebounds off the bench in that Wolves game, a team high in the streak.

22: Different Grizzlies players to log minutes.

24.2: The Grizzlies’ average age, weighted by playing time, making them the youngest team ever to win 11 straight. ( Elias Sports Bureau, via Grizzlies media relations. )

24.6: Jackson’s 3-point percentage during the streak, the major missing piece of even the season’s best stretch.

30: The season win total the streak brought the Grizzlies to, and also the total points scored in their streak-ending second half against Dallas.

41: The highest single-game scoring total, from Morant on Dec. 29 against the Lakers.

49: Jackson’s “stocks” (steals + blocks). He moved into second place on the league-wide “stocks” list during the streak, passing reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. (And he trails Indiana’s Myles Turner.)

136: The number of inches Morant reached up, per The Washington Post, to deny an attempt by Lakers guard Avery Bradley, a two-hand snag that was the block heard 'round the NBA.

1,633,313: Morant’s All-Star vote total in the most recent release from the NBA, enough to move him past Dallas’ Luka Doncic into second-place among Western Conference guards. Perhaps Friday night was a kind payback from Doncic. They’ll meet again, in Dallas, on Jan. 23.