A pregnancy pillow is a pillow specially designed to support the changing contours and curves of the body during pregnancy. It supports a variety of sleep conditions and makes sleep more comfortable during pregnancy. This is especially useful in the later stages of pregnancy when sleeping in a normal position becomes a real challenge. Body weight increases during pregnancy and this causes stress and strain on the back, buttocks and legs. Pregnancy pillow relieves body aches. Sleeping sideways during pregnancy is recommended for good blood circulation but for many it can be uncomfortable due to the growing belly. Consequently, the pillows of pregnancy help to sleep comfortably in the lateral position and increase blood circulation. Pregnancy pillows can be used behind the back, between the knees, or below the abdomen to reduce pressure and discomfort. Pregnancy pillows are available in different densities, depending on the soft or strong base and are tailored to suit women of different heights.

