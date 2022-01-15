ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local blood banks ask for donors as U.S. faces blood shortage

By Zach Boetto, Jonathan Taraya
 4 days ago

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Local blood banks are sending out a desperate call for help as the nation faces a critical donated blood shortage.

Folsom resident and blood donor Julie Devore showed up Friday to support a cause in crisis.

“I try to take my mind somewhere else. I do not look at what they’re doing. I remember it’s for a really good cause. And I just, you know, just do it,” Devore told FOX40.

American Red Cross officials said the blood supply is so low because the pandemic has forced blood drives to be canceled left and right.

How does the Red Cross’ blood shortage impact us locally?

“The need for blood is constant. It just so happens that right now it’s constant with a capital ‘C’. We really need to help,” said Stephen Walsh of the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross and Vitalant are calling for any healthy people who can donate to do so as soon as they can.

“This sounds small, but since the beginning of the month 2020 to January more than 60 blood drives have been canceled around the country. And I guarantee you as we’re talking about it, number’s going up.” Walsh said.

Experts said, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and that spending one hour donating can potentially save up to three lives.

Devore said her dad inspires her to keep donating blood and she’s been donating every 10 weeks or so since the pandemic started.

Red Cross doctor discusses blood supply crisis

“I was born and raised with a man who donated regularly and now he can’t, my dad, and so I donate in honor of him. But I picked up my donation and made it more regular during the pandemic because I want to give back to my community and I know blood is in need,” Devore explained.

To learn more about donating blood to the American Red Cross, tap or click here .

For those who want to donate to Vitalant , there are about 15 donation centers expected to be held this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A new effort to preserve historic Black churches in the United States has received a $20 million donation that will go to help congregations including one that was slammed during the tornado that killed more than 20 people in Mayfield, Kentucky, last month. Lilly Endowment Inc., which supports religious, educational and […]
Tornado victim's family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The Madison County action Monday on behalf of Austin McEwen, 26, claims that Amazon failed to warn employees of dangerous weather or […]
UC Davis nurses say they are in the midst of a 'staffing crisis'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying it is OK for hospital staff to return to work if they’re asymptomatic, some local nurses say providing patient care while COVID-19 positive is just too much. Caregivers from UC Davis Health said they are looking for a different response out […]
Sacramento County reaches record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County has reached a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to state data. Numbers from the California Department of Public Health show Sacramento County hit a record of 533 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 518 hospitalizations on Dec. 22, 2020. As of Jan. 16, […]
Oak Park woman able to keep home thanks to community support

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oak Park woman who found the support of multiple community organizations will be able to keep her home after it was placed under receivership. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento said Wanda Clark’s Washington Avenue home that she bought in 1995 will be back under her ownership. The problems surrounding the […]
DoorDash discusses California's Dasher Advisory Group

This month, DoorDash resumes its policy of sending everyone – from company engineers to senior executives – out on the streets to see what it’s really like to deliver to their customers. Yuba City dasher Kelly Rickert and Mariah Ray, the head of strategic partnerships and innovation policy, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the launch of […]
