ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tech Expert Talks Apple Rejecting the Metaverse

cheddar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCathy Hackl, tech futurist and CEO of the...

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Google Is Joining Facebook & Apple In The Metaverse

Google is working on a new AR headset called “Project Iris”. This news comes from The Verge, who has spoken with a few people familiar with the matter. This news is not exactly surprising, as Apple is rumored to be launching a couple of different AR headsets this year. And as the war for the Metaverse heats up, Google does not want to be left behind – like it has with messaging.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision to face antitrust test

Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard is expected to win out with regulators despite vows in Europe and the United States to rein in tech titans. Analysts interviewed by AFP after the merger plan was announced on Tuesday said the deal would certainly be scrutinized, but likely less intensely than would an acquisition by Amazon, Google, or Facebook-parent Meta. "From a regulatory perspective, Microsoft is not under the same level of scrutiny as other tech stalwarts," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella "saw a window to make a major bet on consumer while others are caught in the regulatory spotlight and could not go after an asset like this," Ives added.
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

Metaverse expert Cathy Hackl to headline Synapse Summit event

January 19, 2022 - Cathy Hackl, a well-known metaverse expert, will be the headline speaker at the Synapse Summit event in Tampa on Feb. 17. Hackl, dubbed the "Godmother of the Metaverse," is the CEO and Chief Metaverse Officer of the Futures Intelligence Group, a consultancy firm that works with companies that want to expand into virtual worlds. Hackl has worked with companies such as HTC VIVE, Magic Leap and Amazon Web Services.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Metaverse#Cheddar News
CharlotteObserver.com

Apple’s $2,000 VR/AR Headset to take on FB, Google in Metaverse

Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is reportedly preparing to take on its biggest tech rivals in a bid to conquer the metaverse, the virtual world that appears to be coming. A key element in the computer giant's arsenal will be its AR/VR headset. Analysts have been predicting that...
ELECTRONICS
techacrobat.com

As per reports, Apple is not interested in Metaverse for its Headsets

According to recent reports, California-based Cupertino giant is not likely to join Meta, formerly Facebook, and other technology firms in their metaverse push. Rather Apple’s recent “mixed reality” headset is going to be geared towards a brief period of time content consumption, communication, and gaming. As per...
ELECTRONICS
L.A. Weekly

Tech Experts to Turn To in 2022

Regardless of your business, technology can improve your effectiveness, efficiency, and reach. From retail to real estate to healthcare and beyond, the latest advancements in technology hold great promise for streamlining systems and enhancing the customer experience. The professionals and companies on this list of tech experts include leaders in their field who stand ready to assist businesses in achieving their mission by leveraging the latest tech innovations.
TECHNOLOGY
Fudzilla

Apple loses another chip expert

While the Tame Apple Press claims that Jobs’ Mob is about to replace Intel as the world’s top chip maker, the fruity cargo cult can’t keep experienced personnel. Apple had been hoping to expand its chip making efforts into servers but now it seems that Microsoft has lured away a veteran semiconductor designer.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Apple Shares Enjoy Boost From Metaverse Frenzy

Apple is seeing some speculation on whether the company will get into the metaverse, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (Jan. 12). That comes as there’s been a lot of talk about the metaverse lately, referring to the virtual world where companies are trying to make it so people can live virtual lives.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Might Apple Be the Master of the Metaverse?

Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report may be the company with half the word “metaverse” in its name, but will Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report be the true beneficiary of the technology word’s latest big trend?. Investors and analysts are...
TECHNOLOGY
Standard-Examiner

Tech Matters: An introduction to the metaverse

Headlines from last week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas focused on BMW’s color-changing concept car, foldable laptops and gear designed to support the emerging metaverse, which brings us to the question, “What is the metaverse?”. While the concept is in its infancy just like the internet...
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Reportedly to Steer Clear of Metaverse

Apple has long been rumored to be working on its very own mixed reality headset, but it now appears that the tech giant has no plans for the metaverse. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is steering clear of the concept completely, whether a self-created one or tapping into Meta’s iteration, calling it completely “off limits.” Instead, it’ll be focusing predominantly on gaming, communications and entertainment content, with past rumors indicating that it’d boast an impressive 8K resolution per eye and utilize more than a dozen “inside out” cameras to track movement. Reports also suggest a hefty price tag somewhere in the ballpark of $3,000 USD.
ELECTRONICS
CoinTelegraph

Meta poaches staff from Microsoft and Apple for metaverse plans

Employees from Microsoft and Apple are jumping ship to join Meta Platforms as the company sets its sights on creating a metaverse. According to former employees of Microsoft quoted by The Wall Street Journal, around 100 people have ditched the tech giant’s augmented reality team over the past year to join Meta Platforms. They claim that Meta has been particularly focused on snapping up people who have worked on Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality (AR) headsets.
BUSINESS
imore.com

Gurman: Apple is not building a metaverse

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has some things to say about Apple and the metaverse. According to Gurman, Apple does not see its VR headset as a world users will escape into. Instead, the company is focused on its augmented reality headset as the "always-on" device. Mark Gurman does not think that...
BUSINESS
vrscout.com

Apple Reportedly Wants Nothing To Do With The Metaverse

A source claims the company’s highly-anticipated mixed reality headset will prioritize shorter experiences. Last year rumors began circulating that Apple is in development of its own combination VR/AR headset. As for when we can expect to get our hands on this long-rumored mixed reality device, some sources are reporting a potential 2022 release date, though the company has yet to comment.
BUSINESS
Dice Insights

Apple Won’t Buy Into Meta’s ‘Metaverse’ as Part of AR Plans

If the rumors prove true, Apple is hard at work on building an augmented reality (AR) headset for release sometime in 2022—but the company isn’t interested in constructing a full-fledged “metaverse” where people spend most of their day. “I’ve been told pretty directly that the idea...
ELECTRONICS
beincrypto.com

Apple Not Focused on Metaverse for VR/AR Right Now According to Reports

New reports suggest that Apple will not focus on metaverse-related content just yet. The tech firm is reportedly working on shorter experiences for its upcoming VR and AR headsets. Reports are emerging that Apple’s upcoming Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality headsets will not focus on the metaverse. Sources have reportedly...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy