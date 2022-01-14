Tech Expert Talks Apple Rejecting the Metaverse

Apple has long been rumored to be working on its very own mixed reality headset, but it now appears that the tech giant has no plans for the metaverse. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is steering clear of the concept completely, whether a self-created one or tapping into Meta’s iteration, calling it completely “off limits.” Instead, it’ll be focusing predominantly on gaming, communications and entertainment content, with past rumors indicating that it’d boast an impressive 8K resolution per eye and utilize more than a dozen “inside out” cameras to track movement. Reports also suggest a hefty price tag somewhere in the ballpark of $3,000 USD.
