After nearly two years, Disney World has finally reopened their fan-favorite water park, Typhoon Lagoon!. For a long while, the water park looked untouched, drained, desolate, and abandoned. There was no work being done, all water was gone, and it was clear that a refurbishment was needed. Luckily, we soon saw scaffolding in place with active work being done. This reassured Guests that Typhoon Lagoon would eventually return! Now, with Blizzard Beach closed for its annual refurbishment, Typhoon Lagoon is the only option available for Guests at the moment. With the water park reopening, it seems Disney is giving Annual Passholders some incentive to go and visit.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO