With seconds dwindling in an easy Michigan win over Maryland, Jace Howard hoisted a three from way downtown. He nailed it. The Crisler Center crowd went wild and it cemented what the night was like for the Wolverines. The Wolverines got a much needed boost from Hunter Dickinson returning to the lineup, and like he normally does against the Maryland Terrapins, Dickinson feasted. Everything went right tonight, and it was a much, much needed victory, snapping a three-game Michigan losing streak.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO