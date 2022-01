Many Are Busy, But Challenges Linger as the New Year Dawns. Bart Raser started by stating the obvious: 2021, like 2020, was “a great year to be in the hardware business.”. Indeed, many of those who found themselves working at home, or just spending more time at home because of COVID, found themselves wanting to work on their homes as well, and that certainly brought more customers — contractors and do-it-your-selfers alike — to the doors of the eight Carr Hardware locations, six in Western Mass. and two in Northern Conn., with the flagship store in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO