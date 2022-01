Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has promised to explore bigger storylines involving some of the ITV soap's younger characters in the near future. As the long-running show gears up to celebrate it's 50th anniversary later this year, producer Jane Hudson explained that "it's really important" to the crew behind the camera that they emphasise that Emmerdale is "aimed at everybody" – and expanding the age range of its main protagonists is one way to do that.

