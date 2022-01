Happy New Year, party people! A new year means rebirth, a new outlook on life and the chance to leave all the crap from 2021 behind us. How nice does that sound? To sweeten the pot, a new year (and month) also means your favorite streaming platforms have dealt out a slew of high-quality new movies and shows for you to discover! Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the top new titles on streaming this weekend are limitless. We advise checking out the freshest titles first, so let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO