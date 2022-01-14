Best 2-in-1 convertible laptops in SA for 2022

Do anything with the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 convertible laptop. It boasts a 17.3-inch Foldable OLED (FOLED) touchscreen that you can fold to a 12.5″ size when you want to use it as a tablet. Smaller than a sheet of paper when folded, it has a 2.5K NanoEdge Dolby Vision screen that is color accurate. With super-slim bezels, the display has PANTONE validation as well as TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue-light levels. Furthermore, it offers multiple user modes and works with the ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard, which you can detach. With the keyboard, this gadget is truly a laptop with all the features you want from one. With a 12th-generation Intel Core processor, it also has quad speakers certified by Harman Kardon and a Dolby Atmos audio system. Moreover, this convertible laptop has a 5 MP webcam, an HD IR camera, and a color sensor for automatic brightness.
