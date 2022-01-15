Recruiting Notebook: 2023 nuggets, new transfer to know

It was a slow Sunday at the “office,” but there was some activity on the Mizzou recruiting trail... kind of?. Mizzou has already reeled in several transfers out of the portal and may have more coming in the near future. One of their targets was on campus this weekend.
Northwestern gained a commitment from UCLA transfer punter Luke Akers on Sunday, just one day after his official visit to Evanston this weekend. As he put it, Northwestern was "to good to be true." That's why, after deciding to transfer out of the Bruin program after two years to be closer to to his family, he picked the Wildcats over hometown Vanderbilt.
One of Texas Tech's top targets in the 2023 class visited the South Plains over the weekend. Canutillo (El Paso, TX) running back LJ Martin was part of a small group of visitors to make their way to Lubbock following the end of the recruiting dead period. Martin, who initially picked up his offer back on November 9th, 2021, enjoyed spending his day around the coaching staff.
Miami businessman/attorney John Ruiz went on an NIL blitz this weekend, signing 10 Miami Hurricane players to contracts to promote his company, LifeWallet with approximately 10 more deals to come Monday. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor received contracts paying them $50,000 over the next 12 months.
A player from Notre Dame has decided to follow his head coach to Baton Rouge. Notre Dame junior punter Jay Bramblett announced Monday that he is transferring to LSU. The Tuscaloosa, Ala. native averaged 43.1 yards per punt last season with a long of 72 yards. Bramblett, the ninth player...
SPRINGFIELD - Throughout the 2022 Hoophall Classic, fans in the Blake Arena crowd could often be spotted wearing clothing embroidered with a familiar “D.”. It was the logo of Duke University, as Blue Devils supporters flocked to this year’s invitational to get a look at the top college basketball recruiting class in America.
While some of the bigger names in the NCAA's transfer portal are rushing to find a home and enroll for the spring semester, Vanderbilt offensive lineman Tyler Steen isn't expected to make a decision anytime soon. Steen's father, Daris, told 247Sports over the phone of Monday that he doesn't think...
Always on the hunt to further improve their roster, the Wisconsin Badgers added graduate transfer cornerback Justin Clark from Toledo earlier this month. The move added some valuable experience to the defensive secondary in an attempt to fill the void left by Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks. On Tuesday evening,...
After one season at Rutgers, Alijah Clark will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Clark tweeted Monday night that he is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Entering the portal does not bind a player to go through with a transfer elsewhere, but Clark’s announcement, below, has the tone of a farewell note. He thanked Coach Greg Schiano for the opportunity.
The Sunday Smash -- a live, interactive show talking Florida State football, basketball, recruiting and other topics -- aired earlier tonight on Warchant TV. Tonight's show featured our Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi talking football and hoops, with special guest Michael Langston discussing FSU football recruiting and the transfer portal.
LSU has hauled in another important addition to its offensive line through the transfer portal with the commitment Tuesday by East Tennessee State’s Tre’Mond Shorts. Shorts joins FIU offensive tackle Miles Frazier as the second transfer offensive lineman secured by Brian Kelly and his staff this offseason. A...
The latest LSU addition through the transfer portal comes via another SEC school. Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo committed Tuesday to the SEC West’s Bengal Tigers. LSU had a key edge in the recruitment of Wingo, who played for new Tigers cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples in high school at De Smet in the St. Louis area.
Give Leonard Hamilton’s bunch full credit. They went up to a historically difficult place to win a game (and get a friendly whistle), faced their zone defense demons and secured a critical 76-71 victory over Syracuse. After Ham-alytics documented the Florida State offense and its woes against zone defense,...
While the new year has begun, GoldandBlack.com is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Purdue's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations. Next up, the quarterbacks, which turned into a position of strength with the emergence of Aidan O'Connell. It...
Coming into this game, it felt like desperation for the Michigan Wolverines basketball team. It was the mark of a full month since the last Wolverines victory on the hardfloor, against Southern Utah back on December 18th. The Wolverines did what they had to, turning out a comfortable 83-64 win against a struggling Maryland Terrapins squad at the Crisler Center.
For the third week in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs had a key player injure himself in pregame warmups. Last week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill injured his heel before the regular season finale. Two weeks ago, left tackle Orlando Brown hurt his calf before the game. Tonight, Kansas...
This weekend the Florida State coaching staff was busy hosting several top 2023 prospects on campus. The guys at Noles247 are here to break it all down. Find out who was on campus, how good they are and where we think they might end up. On this week's show the...
