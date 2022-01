When traveling in Utah, cars work best. But public buses, commuter trains, and light rail are available in the state’s three biggest cities. At nearly 85,000 sq miles, Utah is bigger than Great Britain. As the thirteenth largest state in America, Utah also has a disproportionate amount of things to see and do. In fact, the state ranks third in the nation for most national parks, which are known as The Mighty Five. It’s world-famous for its red rock canyons, “greatest snow on Earth,” off-roading, and two-dozen scenic byways.

