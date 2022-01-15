ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

County's $7M in PPE left outside, damaged by California rain

 4 days ago

About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday.

San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that showed video of scores of sodden boxes outside the San Mateo Event Center in the San Francisco Bay Area.

San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, is among the wealthiest counties in the nation. Workers are inspecting the damaged boxes to see if the items inside — many of them individually wrapped — will still be usable. The undamaged goods will be donated to a nonprofit.

The county plans to hire an investigator to figure out how the items were left outside since mid-September, when they were moved to an outdoor fenced-in area to make room for an event at the center.

The boxes should have been brought back indoors once the event was over, according to Friday’s statement from County Manager Mike Callagy.

“It clearly is a mistake by the county,” Callagy told KGO in an interview.

The equipment in the boxes included PPE like non-medical-grade isolation gowns, sterile gowns, face shields and goggles as well as cleaning supplies such as bleach and mop buckets and handles, the statement said.

The county's supply of gloves and masks — including N95 and KN95 respirators — are stored indoors.

Callagy's statement said the county purchased the items early in the pandemic when PPE was becoming scarce nationwide so that local first responders and medical providers would have what they needed. The demand for the equipment has decreased as the pandemic has continued.

Comments / 50

SurfsUp
3d ago

When Biden is printing money for all of this, even the democrat leadership thinks that it's just play money that can easily be replaced with more monopoly money.

Reply(1)
12
David St.
4d ago

that's why Cali needs to be wiped off the American map. burn that state to the ground or better let the fault line break them off and float them away

Reply(4)
11
nunya bidness 007
3d ago

Whoops.. Did we do that. Having been through northern ca recently.. I could see this being intentional. Its a night and day difference between redding and bakersfield.. like.. different worlds different.

Reply(1)
6
 

