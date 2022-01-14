Why did Applied Materials shares rise 5% today? Jefferies sees rising chip-equipment spending.

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are trading higher after the company announced EU approval of TAVNEOS for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. “European Union approval of TAVNEOS represents the third major global sector to recognize the value of this long-awaited new treatment for the debilitating and often deadly disease of ANCA-associated vasculitis,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 20 HOURS AGO