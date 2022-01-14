ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did Applied Materials shares rise 5% today? Jefferies sees rising chip-equipment spending.

By Rex Crum
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares climbed more than 5%, Friday, as Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis reiterated his buy rating on the company's stock as one of his top picks in the...

seekingalpha.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Applied Materials#Amat#Taiwan Semiconductor#Tsm#Klac#Barclays
