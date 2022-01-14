ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Recap: McGuirl returns, a glance at Texas Tech

By Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a crushing loss to TCU and an 0-4 start to Big 12 play, Kansas State is not feeling great about themselves. From the coaches to the players, they each still care deeply about the team and each other. Despite the losses and lackluster start, they still believe they...

