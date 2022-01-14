Rapid Recap: McGuirl returns, a glance at Texas Tech

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Mike McGuirl and Mark Smith said after the Wildcats' 66-65 win at Texas on Tuesday. “Just thrilled for our guys. The game didn't start like we had hoped. They kind of took it to us. We knew they would have motivation. Obviously they got their butts kicked the other day at Iowa State. We knew that the last time that happened and when they lost to Oklahoma State, they came back against Oklahoma, but we weathered the storm. Think the biggest lead was either seven or nine. We just kept grinding and fought through it. We fought through foul trouble. We fought through a bunch of stuff. Obviously Mark helped us stay in it in the first half, Mark Smith. Nijel (Pack) made a couple big shots. Missing layups, missing free throws, we’re right there and I told our guys to just give yourself a chance. I thought the start was good. We were pretty good defensively, especially early in the second half. (Marcus) Carr got going. He's a really, really talented player. It's a great team win. Mark Smith, special effort. 22 points, big shots, big rebounds. Nijel made plays, but Mike McGuirl’s poise and pace. I just keep emphasizing to him, make simple plays. Make simple basketball plays. You do that and you're a good player, and it was great for him. Couldn't be more thrilled for him. Markquis (Nowell), it wasn't quite his day today. But he gets that rebound, gets fouled, makes the free throws, he had the assist to Mike McGuirl and then the biggest one to Nijel down the stretch. That was a huge play that made the difference. We go small ball, small ball, small ball at the end with the biggest guy at 6’4”. We got two stops at the end. The first one we had switched out man to Carr and then they went to Jones, and then the last one Nijel manned up and carved Mr. Shot in. We got the rebound. Just thrilled for our guys that we've taken another little step.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO