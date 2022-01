PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With COVID cases packing hospitals, there is talk of another dose of the vaccine. KDKA learned some UPMC patients were getting notes of a fourth vaccine dose on their portals. We spoke with doctors from UPMC and the Allegheny Health Network to see who needs these shots. They said only people who are immunocompromised need the doses. “It is truly that first booster for that patient population,” Allegheny General Hospital Director of Pharmacy Dr. Arpit Mehta said. He said the primary vaccine for people who are immunocompromised was three shots as opposed to other people only needing two. “No reason to...

