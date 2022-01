Genshin Impact lets you explore Teyvat with a buddy, just not immediately. You’ll have to hit a few milestones before inviting a friend to your world (but they aren’t so bad), and keep in mind not all content is available when someone else is visiting. If you’re unfamiliar and new to MiHoYo’s adventure, you should think of it as a single-player RPG first and foremost - it just has additional tasks you can use a friend’s help to complete.

