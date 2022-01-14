ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Sutton: John Souttar is downgrade on Connor Goldson for Rangers

Cover picture for the articleChris Sutton has insisted that Rangers potentially signing John Souttar to replace Connor Goldson is a “downgrade.”. The Hearts defender has been confirmed after signing a pre-contract deal at Ibrox, with the move set to happen in the summer. Sutton believes that Goldson is looking to jump ship...

John Souttar deserves respect for earning Rangers move – Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon insists Hearts and Scotland team-mate John Souttar deserves respect for earning a move to Rangers. The 25-year-old Jambos defender, who has battled back from three serious Achilles injuries among other setbacks, has signed a pre-contract deal to join the Ibrox club in the summer.
Departing John Souttar in Hearts squad for St Johnstone squad

Robbie Neilson will continue to utilise John Souttar despite the Hearts defender signing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers to join the Ibrox club in the summer. Souttar is in the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Tuesday night. Liam Boyce is back after recovering from...
John Souttar 'has to leave Hearts in January' - Richard Foster

Sportscene pundit Richard Foster says Rangers-bound John Souttar has to leave Hearts in January to avoid being in a "strange position". The central defender was booed by Hearts fans in their 2-0 win over St Johnstone, after signing a pre-contract with the Ibrox side.
John Souttar
Connor Goldson
Chris Sutton
