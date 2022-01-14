Reopening “Wicked”

Rising COVID-19 cases have led to the production shutdown of Universal’s Julia Roberts and George Clooney rom-com Ticket to Paradise. The movie was filming in Queensland, Australia. The country, much like the rest of the world, is currently experiencing record-high levels of COVID infection and deaths amid the spread of the omicron variant. The Daily Mail was the first to report the temporary shutdown, which THR has confirmed, saying that the movie had only two weeks left in filming. (THR has not confirmed the production timeline.) Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever also star in the film, which features Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who come together to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the mistake they once made. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again helmer Ol Parker is directing. Universal has dated the movie for Sept. 30, 2022. Omicron continues to upend the industry, with Hollywood events like the Palm Springs Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival delaying or moving online, while awards shows like the PGAs and the Critics Choice Awards are postponing ceremonies.

