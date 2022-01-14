Reopening “Wicked”

On the day after Christmas, Carla Stickler was driving to Michigan for a vacation from her job as a software engineer in Chicago when she heard from the Broadway production of Wicked. “We were in the middle of nowhere,” she said, “and I get a text that’s like, ‘Hey, what are you doing this week?’” The next day, a Monday, she got on a plane to New York, watched a performance of the show at the Gershwin Theatre, then settled into a hotel room in midtown for regular COVID tests, waiting to see if she’d be called to cover a role in the production. That Saturday, she got the call, went to the theater, got into the green makeup, and went on as Elphaba for the first time since 2015.
