Georgia WR George Pickens makes NFL draft decision

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Georgia Bulldogs junior wide receiver George Pickens has elected to enter the 2022 NFL draft. Pickens missed much of the 2021 college football with a torn ACL. Pickens suffered his ACL injury in spring practice, but fought back to play late in the season for the Bulldogs.

Pickens will have to prove his healthy throughout the NFL draft preparation process. If Pickens is fully healthy, he could sneak into the first round of the draft.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens made some NFL-level catches during his career with UGA. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens finished his Georgia career with 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pickens played in only four games this season. The former five-star recruit out of Hoover High School in Alabama had a career-long 52-yard catch in the national championship.

Kirby Smart and Georgia will turn to receivers Jermaine Burton, Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell and Kearis Jackson in 2022. Additionally, Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington will be among the Dawgs’ top receiving threats.

Pickens is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He announced his decision via social media and thanked Georgia coaches, players, trainers, fans and more.