ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Georgia WR George Pickens makes NFL draft decision

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRvOl_0dmS3kRI00
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Georgia Bulldogs junior wide receiver George Pickens has elected to enter the 2022 NFL draft. Pickens missed much of the 2021 college football with a torn ACL. Pickens suffered his ACL injury in spring practice, but fought back to play late in the season for the Bulldogs.

Pickens will have to prove his healthy throughout the NFL draft preparation process. If Pickens is fully healthy, he could sneak into the first round of the draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKMZr_0dmS3kRI00
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens made some NFL-level catches during his career with UGA. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens finished his Georgia career with 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pickens played in only four games this season. The former five-star recruit out of Hoover High School in Alabama had a career-long 52-yard catch in the national championship.

Kirby Smart and Georgia will turn to receivers Jermaine Burton, Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell and Kearis Jackson in 2022. Additionally, Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington will be among the Dawgs’ top receiving threats.

Pickens is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He announced his decision via social media and thanked Georgia coaches, players, trainers, fans and more.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer announces plans for 2022

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer set out to protect the Bulldogs quarterbacks and make room for their running backs. At the end of his time at Georgia, he accomplished his mission — landing the Bulldogs a national championship in his final game with the program. On Monday, Shaffer made...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
earnthenecklace.com

Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fan arrested during postgame celebration on the field

Georgia fans went wild following the team’s first national title win since 1980. The Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship, and immediately following the game, some Georgia fans rushed the field to celebrate with the team. One fan was...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cops called after Georgia fans bark at Indianapolis restaurant

Georgia fans are known for making themselves heard ahead of football games. In this case, they started their familiar sing-along tune at Indianapolis’ famous St. Elmo Steak House. One fan began by shouting, “Ain’t nothing finer in the land, than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan,” as several Bulldog fans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Wr#Acl#Hoover High School
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
AL.com

Paul Finebaum calls Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘stigmatism of Alabama education’ argument ‘lame and stupid’

Paul Finebaum called Kayvon Thibodeaux’s “stigmatism of Alabama education” argument “really lame and stupid” during an appearance on an Alabama radio show. On Thursday, during his weekly appearance on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile, the SEC Network analyst made a case for higher learning for Alabama’s flagship institution.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Georgia football sees veteran DB make smart decision to return

Georgia football got great news Sunday evening when defensive back Tykee Smith announced he would return for another year in Athens. He took to Twitter and talked about running it back, just like head coach Kirby Smart did during the championship celebrations on Saturday. Smith gives Georgia another experienced defensive...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy