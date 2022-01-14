Georgia DB Chris Smith coming back to UGA in 2022

Georgia starting defensive Chris Smith has announced that he’ll return to Athens in 2022 for another season with the Bulldogs.

Smith opened the season with a pick-six against Clemson, which proved to be the game-winning touchdown, and closed it with another interception against Alabama in the national championship.

Smith had a career-high seven tackles in that Monday night win over Alabama as well.

The return of Smith is huge, as Georgia is set to lose key defensive backs Lewis Cine and Derion Kendrick to the NFL this offseason.

Smith will be a fifth-year senior next year.

Kelee Ringo obviously gets a ton of the credit for his game-sealing pick-six against Alabama, but Smith, along with a few others, played a huge role in allowing Ringo to run untouched to the end zone.

Watch here as Smith (29) delivers a key block to pave the way for Ringo.

He also had a key pass breakup in the fourth quarter to prevent a big play.