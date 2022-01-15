ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU Basketball Lands Highly Touted 2023 Combo Guard Marvel Allen

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 4 days ago

Will Wade and LSU basketball have done it again. Over the weekend, the Tigers added another significant piece to its future, landing a commitment from 2023 point guard Marvel Allen.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Fort Lauderdale, Allen has been one of the more naturally gifted scorers in the country at Calvary Christian Academy for the past two seasons since transferring in 2020.

Earlier this week, Allen narrowed his focus down to eight teams, including the Tigers, Alabama and Georgia in the SEC. Ultimately Wade and the purple and gold won out, giving the Tigers another anchor to its roster moving forward.

"I’m big on relationships and I want to be in the best situation possible," Allen told SI All-American this week when he narrowed his focus to eight teams.

Already having a sturdy college frame, it'll be interesting to see if Allen is the next in line of high schoolers who graduate as juniors and enroll in college a year early. LSU has some recent history with that as Justice Williams re-classified to the 2021 class after initially being a 2022 recruit.

"I'm big on relationships," Allen told ESPN. “Their playing style, I love playing defense and coach Wade let's his guards ball out, so I felt like it was the best opportunity.

"Coach Wade is a great coach. He flew down to my game and surprised me and I was shocked. He called me every day and talked to me outside the game of basketball, and he's going to help me become a man. I'm all about structure and I feel like Will Wade can provide that for me."

The future of this roster looks mighty promising with Adam Miller set to return next season as well as potentially Williams, Eric Gaines, Brandon Murray, Alex Fudge, Mwani Wilkinson and even Efton Reid. The Tigers will also welcome highly skilled forwards Julian Phillips and Devin Ree as well.

A three level scorer with a technically sound jump shot in this stage of his career, all it takes is a few minutes of watching Allen's film to realize the potential he could have in Wade's offense. While 2021 has been an outlier for the Tigers during Wade's tenure, this is a program that has consistently been in the top 15 or so offenses in the country from a pure statistics point of view.

What LSU also has going for it is that it's sent a number of guards including Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and most recently Cam Thomas to the NBA, all of whom are currently on rosters.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tremont Waters
Person
Skylar Mays
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Tigers#Calvary Christian Academy#Sec#Espn
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Baton Rouge Business Report

LSU basketball success has retailers reaping benefits

A winning season for an LSU sports team usually spells a winning season for Tigers apparel retailers, and this year, basketball season has taken the spotlight. With both the men’s and women’s teams finding success on the court—the men’s team currently 15-2 and ranked No. 13 in the AP poll and the women’s 17-2 and ranked No. 11—retailers have seen an influx of customers buying basketball apparel.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
372
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy