Sprinting down the field like lightning, junior Evan Baxevanakis kicks the ball and scores a goal. Baxevanakis has been playing soccer since the moment he could walk. Starting at the age of six, everyone knew that Baxevanakis would be successful. Though Baxevanakis can play other sports like basketball, soccer has always been the sport he has had a true passion for. Making varsity his first time trying out, it was no doubt that Baxevanakis holds a lot of talent on the soccer field.

NILES, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO