Booker, Ayton help NBA-leading Suns beat Pacers, 112-94

DETROIT - Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 as the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. "I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places," said Booker, who grew up in western Michigan. "I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often - I grew up about two hours west of here - so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO