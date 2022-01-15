ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Booker, Ayton help NBA-leading Suns beat Pacers, 112-94

By MARK AMBROGI Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

NBA roundup: Devin Booker scores 48 as Suns top Spurs

Devin Booker poured in a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns were at their best in the final nine minutes while pulling away for a 121-107 win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Phoenix has won four straight games, all on the road, to improve on the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Chris Paul
restorationnewsmedia.com

Michigan homecoming for Booker, McGee in NBA-best Suns’ rout

DETROIT — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NBA
fox2detroit.com

Booker and McGee lead Suns to rout of Pistons

DETROIT - Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 as the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. "I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places," said Booker, who grew up in western Michigan. "I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often - I grew up about two hours west of here - so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up."
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Devin Booker helps Suns demolish Pistons

Devin Booker scored 30 points in 30 minutes and the visiting Phoenix Suns rolled past the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday afternoon. Booker made 11 of 18 field-goal attempts and sat out the fourth quarter. Cameron Payne had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists and fellow reserve JaVale McGee supplied 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Indiana Pacers 112 94
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Shed Salary, Acquire Bol Bol In 3-Team Trade With Nuggets And Spurs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston. In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy