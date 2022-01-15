A Soft Surrender at Fort Funston

This winter’s onslaught of wet weather, per calculations from the U.S. National Drought Monitor, pulled most of Northern California out of the worst of this years-long drought. San Francisco, as well as much of the Bay Area, is currently categorized as experiencing “D2 Severe Drought” drought conditions — a stark improvement from October when virtually the entire region fell into “D3 Extreme” or “D4 Exceptional” drought situations. With this influx of much-needed precipitation came with it flash floods (that spurred evacuation orders), the refilling of reservoirs (most of which previously sat at historic lows), and glimpses of a future defined by the climate crisis (because we’re all fucked, to some degree).

