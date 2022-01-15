ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

A Soft Surrender at Fort Funston

The Bold Italic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a common practice of mine now to take a last-minute hike before some sort of lengthy air travel departing from San Francisco. Having missed the Christmas holiday with my family — the byproduct of a series of bleak events that ran the gamut from odious price hikes and multi-day cancellations...

thebolditalic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Bold Italic

It’s Officially ‘Magnificent Magnolia’ Season in San Francisco

San Francisco’s home to the densest collection of public green spaces of any major city in the United States; every resident is estimated to be no more than a 10-minute walk to a nearby City park. Those of us lucky enough to call the seven-by-seven home took full advantage of SF’s naturescape amid the strict lockdowns of 2020 — a reintroduction with San Francisco’s endemic wilderness. Many are still hiking, running, biking it, each and every day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Bold Italic

Y’all See That San Francisco Rainbow?

Mother Nature continues to prove that she really is *the one*. The past seven days have seen San Francisco bathed in gorgeous sunsets, painted with blue skies, and, as of yesterday, ringed by glorious light refractions. If you did, in fact, look up from your various dating apps Monday — MLK Day — you might’ve noticed a spectacular morning rainbow touch The City By the Bay around dawn.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Bold Italic

Rare Salmon Are Popping Up All Over the Bay Area

This winter’s onslaught of wet weather, per calculations from the U.S. National Drought Monitor, pulled most of Northern California out of the worst of this years-long drought. San Francisco, as well as much of the Bay Area, is currently categorized as experiencing “D2 Severe Drought” drought conditions — a stark improvement from October when virtually the entire region fell into “D3 Extreme” or “D4 Exceptional” drought situations. With this influx of much-needed precipitation came with it flash floods (that spurred evacuation orders), the refilling of reservoirs (most of which previously sat at historic lows), and glimpses of a future defined by the climate crisis (because we’re all fucked, to some degree).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Bold Italic

There’s Literally a ‘Floating’ Redwood Growing Near Mount Tamalpais

In Northern California, we’re fortunate enough to find ourselves in the thick of coastal redwoods groves — groupings of these ancient trees that, like their larger giant sequoia cousins, are among the largest living organisms found anywhere on this planet. These enormous flora home a wide array of fauna; everything from mustard-yellow banana slugs to salamanders the size of a human palm rely on redwoods for shelter, sustenance, and reproduction needs. They also sequester a fuck-ton of carbon dioxide that would otherwise be swirling around the upper atmosphere, trapping solar heat and further warming our planet.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
The Bold Italic

Live-Fire Cooking Osito Is Something You’ve (Probably) Never Seen Before

Two years in the works, a restaurant as ambitious as Osito is a daunting task, especially when those two years are pandemic. Just opened late December 2021, chef Seth Stowaway’s first restaurant has crowd-sourced investors, a labor of love tested in pop-ups, where people can invest at all levels (even as little as $10). From the get-go, this, the warm service and space makes it feel communal and unified.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Bold Italic

Glowfari at the Oakland Zoo Is Amazing This Year

The animals at the Oakland Zoo go to bed pretty early in the cold winter months. That presented a problem for the zoo–it couldn’t stay open into the evenings in the Winter, since there was nothing for visitors to see. The zoo’s solution, Glowfari, is absolutely brilliant–both literally and figuratively. The annual display has become a mile-long extravaganza of light, sculpture, and music. It’s a wonderful reason to visit the zoo after hours, enjoying a unique evening and lending much-needed support to this Oakland institution.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy