The Benefits of Instagram for Businesses

In the last 10 years, social media platforms have changed rapidly. Initially, Facebook was the most popular social media platform but has since declined in popularity due to privacy concerns and changes in its algorithm that favors engagement over good quality content. Instagram has become the most popular social media platform with Snapchat following close behind. Both of these apps are much more focused on visuals as opposed to text and this makes them more attractive to users who prefer to share their lives visually. Trends are constantly changing as new apps keep developing that include features that are innovative. We don’t know what tomorrow brings but we need to stay ahead of app updates. Here we will predict what the top social media platforms are in 2022.

