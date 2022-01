The state Department of Consumer Protection will begin accepting the first applications for certain adult-use cannabis establishment license types in early February. This week a panel establishing a framework for the sale of legal marijuana in Connecticut also approved criteria to ensure that Black and other underserved communities targeted by the war on drugs, reported the Hartford Courant. Up to 56 first-round licenses will be available for retailers, micro-cultivators, delivery services, food, and beverage businesses, manufacturers, transporters and others.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO