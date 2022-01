Hampton says that bell hooks, who died last month at age 69, leaves an indelible mark on modern feminist thought and scholarship. Every now and then a writer comes along and challenges current frames of thinking. They critique and analyze and puncture in order to create new spaces for imagination, and to establish a more beautiful world. bell hooks was that kind of intellectual, pushing feminism to expand its boundaries to include Black perspectives and to more deeply interrogate history — this is particularly exemplified in her book “Ain’t I a Woman.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO