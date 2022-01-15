ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Former Kansas City Chief found dead in federal prison

JC Post
 4 days ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal...

JC Post

Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he can't file charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett made the announcement in a Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman accused of threatening man with a machete

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged assault and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of an armed disturbance in the 800 Block of South Olive Street in Ottawa, according to a media release from police. A man reported a woman...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: 2 dead including teen after Kansas shooting, crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say a shooting on the south side of the city has left two people dead, including a 17-year-old boy. Television station KAKE reports that the shooting happened just before 9:30 Monday night. Officers called to the scene found the teen and a...
WICHITA, KS
Leavenworth, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
JC Post

Senate redistricting proposal puts K-State, KU in Big First district

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plans to house both KU and K-State in the Big First congressional district have been introduced in the Kansas Senate’s preliminary redistricting map. Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson says he and chairs of the Senate Redistricting Committee introduced a preliminary Congressional Map on Tuesday, Jan. 18, based on suggestions from in-person and virtual listening tours throughout the state. He said the same map was also introduced by Chairman Croft in the House Redistricting Committee.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

GOP redistricting plans in Kansas split Democrat's district

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas are pursuing redistricting proposals that would remove Democratic voters from the Kansas-City area swing district currently held by the state’s only Democratic member of Congress. GOP lawmakers on Tuesday made public their first congressional redistricting proposals during meetings of committees...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: SW Kansas armed robbery suspect wore black ski mask

FINNEY COUNY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help with information. Just after 3:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to 950 N. Jennie Barker for an aggravated robbery. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 28-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown...
GARDEN CITY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect allegedly attacked woman with a child's chair

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investing an alleged aggravated battery in Manhattan and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 19-year-old woman and a...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas man arrested for alleged aggravated arson

NEOSHO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. On Friday police responded to the 1500 block of west 3rd Street in Chanute for a structure fire. Officers spoke to the persons involved and arrested John Wasielewski III, 19, Chanute, on requested charges of aggravated arson, aggravated...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police arrest 2 after Kansas motel parking lot gun fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a weekend shooting. Just 12 a.m. Sunday police responded to report of a shooting at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. At the scene, police found 38-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. man allegedly threatened officer with a knife

A Salina man who wanted police to remove his roommate ended up being arrested during an alleged incident over the weekend. Just after 2p.m. Jan. 15, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Baker Street to remove a person from a residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — One person is dead following a shooting Friday night on an Amtrak train that was stopped at a Missouri station, police said. Police in Independence, Missouri, were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Amtrak station where they found a person who had been shot while the train had been stopped earlier at the Lee's Summit station, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department. Police are looking for the suspected shooter who is believed to have fled in Lee's Summit, he said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

December 2021 the warmest on record in Kan., Mo. — by a long shot

Kansas and Missouri logged their warmest average December temperatures on record last month, according to data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Average temperatures over the last half of 2021 were higher than they’ve ever been in either state — and across the country. Meanwhile, despite a devastating cold snap that forced power outages across the Midwest, February’s average temperature didn’t place it in the top five coldest in either state.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Kan. felon ran to the jail where he was arrested for shooting incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in connection with a drug deal and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:00 p.m. Jan. 12, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1800 block of S Greenwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They arrived to find a 35-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Before officers arrived, it was reported that the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Nathaniel Kester of Wichita had fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Wanted Kan. murder suspect who skipped court is in custody

A 40-year-old man wanted on requested charges including murder in the first degree and aggravated kidnapping was booked back into the Saline County Jail Sunday, according to jail records. Brandon Lee St. Clair was booked into the jail just before 10p.m. Sunday, nearly two weeks after the Saline County Sheriff's...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

License suspended for Kan. doctor over prescribing issues

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A state board that oversees doctors has suspended the medical license of a Wichita physician, alleging that he wrote prescriptions for people he hadn’t spoken to or examined. The suspension order says that Chad Sharp’s employer had unlicensed employees call people last year and...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

