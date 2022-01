At some of the world’s most sensitive spots, authorities have installed security screening devices made by a single Chinese company with deep ties to China’s military and the highest levels of the ruling Communist Party.The World Economic Forum in Davos. Europe’s largest ports. Airports from Amsterdam to Athens NATO’s borders with Russia. All depend on equipment manufactured by Nuctech, which has quickly become the world’s leading company, by revenue, for cargo and vehicle scanners.Nuctech has been frozen out of the U.S. for years due to national security concerns, but it has made deep inroads across Europe installing its...

