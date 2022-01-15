ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Jim Harbaugh Saga, Michigan Hires Mike Elston, Juwan Howard And Basketball

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xixwr_0dmRee4v00

It's now Friday night and still no movement on the Jim Harbaugh contract extension. Michigan's head coach is recruiting, setting up visits and making hires, but it definitely seems like he's still waiting on what happens with the Las Vegas Raiders. It still feels like him being back at U-M is the most likely scenario, but it's not a done deal just yet.

We also discuss Andre Seldon's transfer and his words on the way out, along with Juwan Howard and the men's basketball team getting back on the court against Illinois.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

CBS Sports Predicts Jim Harbaugh's Future

Some Michigan can't fathom Jim Harbaugh leaving his alma mater for a job in the NFL. Others think it's possible, but still not probable. Others see him with more than a foot out the door and still others think he's as good as gone. Members of the media are doing everything in their power to figure out what Harbaugh is going to do, but nobody knows for sure. CBS Sports just put out an article predicting how each NFL team will fill its head coaching vacancy, and Harbaugh's name is on the list.
NFL
WolverineDigest

The Jim Harbaugh Situation: Here's What We Know

Jim Harbaugh just went 12-2, beat up on Ohio State, trounced Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. He's due for a big raise and one is certainly coming, but will be at Michigan or somewhere in the NFL?. It feels...
NFL
WolverineDigest

Michigan Makes It Official With Big Time Hire

Elston returns to U-M for his second stint as part of the coaching staff. A three-year letter winner for the Maize and Blue from 1993-96, Elston contributed 29 tackles over his final two seasons. He was part of teams that accumulated a 35-16 four-year record under head coaches Gary Moeller (1993-94) and Lloyd Carr (1995-95) and won postseason games in the Hall of Fame Bowl following the 1993 season and the Holiday Bowl following the 1994 season.
FOOTBALL
WolverineDigest

Michigan Loses 2023 Commitment

In a bit of a surprising move, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine defensive tackle Joel Starlings has decided to decommit from Michigan. The 6-5, 310-pounder obviously committed to Michigan when Shaun Nua was still the defensive line coach, and with him out and Mike Elston in, Starlings is going to open things back up and look around a bit.
RICHMOND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
State
Illinois State
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
Nevada College Sports
WolverineDigest

All-Time Michigan Basketball Players As Football Players

Michigan football pays the bills, butters the bread and greases the wheel. However you want to put it, Michigan football is king. That's why when the offseason rolls around, it still needs to be talked about. Obviously the Jim Harbaugh situation is the elephant in the room right now, but with no new, concrete updates to report about, we have to get a little creative from time to time.
NFL
WolverineDigest

For Harbaugh, It's A Gamble Either Way You Cut It

It's now day 17 of "Harbaugh watch" in Ann Arbor, though the Big Ten Championship game concluded 45 days ago - and still no word as to what his next move will be. For those who have been paying close attention, it's become quite clear that the decision for Harbaugh is down to one of two choices: remain at Michigan or take whatever opportunity may be awaiting in Las Vegas. As author John U. Bacon pointed out, there would be plenty of reasons for the Harbaugh's to relocate to Sin City - particularly when it comes to Jim's wife, Sarah.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
882
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy