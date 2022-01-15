ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geek Review: Breakout Brothers 2 (逃狱兄弟2)

By Brandon Toh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a place for housing criminals of all types, but Hong Kong action-comedy Breakout Brothers 2 is another attempt to make prison life look fun and while this is a direct sequel, the story is structured in a way that works well even if one hasn’t watched the...

geekculture.co

Geek Review: Peacemaker (HBO Max)

If you thought James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad film was a whack job, wait till you see it’s HBO spin-off, Peacemaker. For a series focused on a killing machine ironically named Peacemaker, Gunn’s 8-episode HBO Max series, which sees wrestler turned actor John Cena reprise his role, starts off extremely normal and then very quickly descends into chaos involving aliens, an Eagle, white supremacists and jars and jars of honey. And that barely scratches the surface of this Gunn + Cena madness.
TV SERIES
dapsmagic.com

The Three Pillars – GEEKS CORNER – Episode 1214 (#588)

Welcome to GEEKS CORNER! This week the GEEKS have a fun time geeking out about what has gone on in the world of geek in the last week. Before doing that though, the question is asked, where did everyone go on field trips as kids? This leads to some interesting discussion between the geeks and the Buddy-Pals who are watching with quite a range of answers.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Belle (2022) Review

Belle immediately puts us into the world of “U,” an online community that “allows everyone to relax and have fun.” Of course, like all internet-based dealings, there’s nuance and potentially peril. Alongside striking, vibrant visuals and a story that hits close to home, Belle resonated with me in a big way.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – American Siege (2021)

Written and Directed by Edward Drake. Starring Timothy V. Murphy, Bruce Willis, Rob Gough, Anna Louise Morse, Johnny Messner, Cullen G. Chambers, Trevor Gretzky, and Janet Jones. SYNOPIS:. An ex-NYPD officer-turned-sheriff of a small rural Georgia town has to contend with a gang of thieves who have taken a wealthy...
MOVIES
Person
Ron Ng
Person
Louis Cheung
geekculture.co

Geek Culture Awards 2022: The Best Of Entertainment

Whilst 2020 saw the death of entertainment, 2021 saw a slow revival., capped by a year-end bang that debuted the best movies and shows of the year. Despite having several movies pushed to streaming and delays to some highly anticipated video games, 2021 still managed to pull through with some major movie, series and game releases that excited fans. For all the good, it is only fair that we recognise them in the Geek Culture Awards 2022!
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Anagrams Review (PC)

Everyone loves a good anagram — you take a word, you jumble the order of the letters, and you try to figure out what the original word was (ideally someone who isn’t you would jumble the original word, otherwise if you did it you’d know the answer to the puzzle… you know what I mean!). And everyone loves a good word game — Scrabble, Boggle, Word Forward, and so many other great games to choose from! You can tell from context clues where this is going, right? Right. Anagram word game (yesss totally nailed that opening paragraph).
RETAIL
bubbleblabber.com

Season Review: Smiling Friends Season One (Episodes 2-8)

From career revivals, to unrequited romances, to gritty murder mysteries, the Smiling Friends have their work cut out for them when it comes to their eternal mission to spread joy to the disenfranchised. Pim, Charlie, Glep, and the entire Smiling Friend crew get pulled in many different directions over the course of this season whenever they hear their call. The Smiling Friends might often act like no case of malaise is too heavy to take on, but some progressively taxing clients help them learn a lot about humanity–as well as themselves. The Smiling Friends are literally prepared to go to hell and back to turn those frowns upside down and the show’s first season highlights the heights of their dedication.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Nobody Saves The World

It is not exactly the easiest task to put out successful games throughout a studio’s history, but to do that for almost every single one of its creations thus far, Toronto’s DrinkBox Studios is on quite a roll. Having given players the pleasure of Guacamelee (2013) and its sequel (2018), and the impressive Severed (2016), the team is preparing for an action roleplaying title unlike any other with the upcoming Nobody Saves The World, and it is crystal clear they are set for immense success again.
VIDEO GAMES
#Geek Review#Big Roller#The Breakout Brothers
geekculture.co

10 Worst Movies Of 2021

After a sad year for movies in 2020, 2021 saw the entertainment industry bounce back to deliver major highs. The year delivered edge-of-the-seat action moments in Fast and Furious 9, unforgettable fan moments in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and stunning cinematography in Dune. Unfortunately, there were some flops that made it to the big (and small) screen. Whether it’s due to its poor storytelling, terrible effects or just downright bad acting, here are 10 of the worst movies of 2021.
MOVIES
twincitiesgeek.com

This Week in Geek (1/17/22–1/23/22)

Welcome to This Week in Geek, your guide to events of interest to the Minnesota geek community for the week of Monday, January 17, to Sunday, January 23. When: Monday, January 17, at 10:30 a.m. Where: Virtual event. Learn best practices for being a good host to your plant comrades...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Pot Stirrer Has a ‘Killer’ Night in Store

Daytime fave heads to primetime in a chilling LMN premiere. We have exciting news to share for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sean Kanan (Deacon). The CBS soap vet will be turning up in a new LMN (Lifetime Movie Network) premiere this weekend. On Friday, January 21, at 8pm, Kanan will appear in the role of Earl in Killer Ambition alongside Jonathan Stoddard (The Young and the Restless, young John), Tahnee Harrison, Carrie Schroeder and Monique Parent.
TV & VIDEOS
geekculture.co

Leslie Grace Debuts Stunning Comics-Accurate Batgirl Costume

Actress Leslie Grace, the star of the upcoming Batgirl movie for HBO Max, has officially showcased her official costume for the film on her social media, and it is literally ripped from the recent comic book, presenting a comic accurate look that is both beautiful and realistic. Batgirl has had...
MOVIES
Tell-Tale TV

Home Economics Review: Camping Tent, $39.99 (Season 2 Episode 11)

On Home Economics Season 2 Episode 11, “Camping Tent, $39.99,” Tom lets a secret slip and a “love sharknado” ensues. What’s a love sharknado, you ask. According to the Dictionary of Connor Hayworth, the simple definition is:. love sharknado [luhv shahrk-ney-doh] noun. 1. a tornado/shark...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
heypoorplayer.com

It Takes Two Review (PS4)

It Takes Two Review: Honey, we’re shrunken shells of our former selves. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but marriage takes work. Actually, I do know who needs to hear this — Cody and May, who, like any married couple, have their fair share of qualms and quarrels with each other. What they don’t have, however, is the will to work on these issues and have instead opted for divorce. Now, don’t get me wrong, sometimes divorce is the best route for all parties involved, but their daughter Rose didn’t think this was the case. After her parents broke the news to her over the dinner table one day, she excused herself from the conversation, picked up a marriage therapy book, tightly held the dolls she’d created of her parents, and fervently wished that the pair could become friends again, holding out for their bickering to end.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Each Dimension In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Will Have Its Own Art Style

Miles Morales will be swinging yet again into some groundbreaking visual territory. In a recent interview with Collider, filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their Spider-Verse sequel and what will set it apart from its multiversal counterpart Spider-Man: No Way Home. “It is, as Phil said, a...
MOVIES

