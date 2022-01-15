ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DNR Urges Caution on Ice

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 4 days ago

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is encouraging ice anglers and snowmobilers to use caution when going out on the ice after a snowmobile and an ATV broke through the ice on West Okoboji Lake and East Okoboji Lake Thursday night. The individuals were rescued by nearby anglers, and then were...

