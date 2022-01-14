Spencer Elliott – “Torque”

San Diego-based band Golden Plates show a dark vein of rock with post-punk influence on their new track “Nobody Like You,” oozing with mood. Eerie synth tones drive into snarling guitars and a vigorous rhythmic push, the otherworldly vocals asking “how could you ever love me?” The percussion falls back slightly — “I’ve never been one to give up the ghost, I’ll sing my songs to you from coast to coast,” — and enters seamlessly into the next series of verses. The bass and drums correspond with rhythmic entrancement as the two-minute mark approaches, culminating in an atmospheric guitar emphasis reminiscent of The Chameleons UK’s nocturnal spirit. “Nobody Like You” is a consuming effort from Golden Plates, who will certainly appeal to those seeking a darker-tinted vein of rock and post-punk with both melodic and atmospheric appeal.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO