Music

Spencer Elliott – "Torque"

By ObscureSound
obscuresound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia-based artist Spencer Elliott showcases his captivating instrumental rock sound throughout the track “Torque,” released today. Also featuring bassist Sean Sydnor and drummer Chris Hudson alongside Elliott’s prog-influenced...

www.obscuresound.com

obscuresound.com

The Glass Pavilion – “Signs & Wonders”

Presenting a gentle yet emotive instrumental rock sound, When the Blazing Sun is Gone is a new album from Leeds-based artist The Glass Pavilion. The tracks have a tendency to unfold serenely and patiently, expanding into memorable textures and progressions, evident structurally on “Charlotte (Aurora)” and “Winter Gardens.” “Signs & Wonders” opens with more vigor; the lush guitars evolve steadily into an impactful rock fervency past the 40-second mark, the guitar textures and symphonic electronic layers converging enjoyably throughout.
MUSIC
Josh Long – "Last June"

Josh Long – “Last June”

Evolving from vibrant acoustics into synth-laden pop magic with a funky disco-tinged bass line, “Last June” is a catching track from San Francisco-based singer/songwriter Josh Long. “Back to last June, when this was new,” Long remarks before the expressive chorus, where the vocals ascend in pitch alongside perky synths and the bouncy bass line. “Jump in my rocket ship,” the following verse nudges, developing from bass-fronted minimalism into an assortment of delectable synths and hooky charisma. The “I know, you know,” hook fully succeeds, reminding of MGMT. The twangy guitar addition injects a fun rock-friendly flair into the second half, driving to a satiating conclusion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
es.cher – "mark"

es.cher – “mark”

A gorgeous track with soulful electronic sampling and lush vocal allure, “mark” comes via UK producer es.cher. The track implements various vocal recordings from R&B singer Choruses from the Rock; es.cher chopped up the samples and raised the pitch, attuning the melodic cohesion within a soultronica and garage-beat aesthetic. The angelic, stutter-y vocals consume amidst hypnotic rhythms and effervescent synth-led flutters. Exuding a warm and fuzzy melodic character, “mark” is extraordinarily easy to get lost within and put on repeat; its soundscape and ethereal mixing makes for an addictive listening experience.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

thousands of others – “right kind of light”

Swedish artist thousands of others impresses with the new track “right kind of light.” Drip-dropping synth-bass joins alongside sporadic vocals for a climatic first push, bolstered by playful funk-tinged guitars and expressive synth tones thereafter. “What I need is the right kind of hue,” the vocals let out just prior to an especially entrancing build, where the percussive elements and gyrating synth-bass converge for a strong melodic pull. A hypnotic guitar fluttering adds enjoyably thereafter, adding further textural depth to the verses. “What I need is the right kind of light,” marks a murky, industrial section that presents an intriguingly successful atmospheric shift. Full of tonal variety while retaining a hooky melodic pull, “right kind of light” is a stirring track from thousands of others.
MUSIC
Chris Hudson
obscuresound.com

Golden Plates – “Nobody Like You”

San Diego-based band Golden Plates show a dark vein of rock with post-punk influence on their new track “Nobody Like You,” oozing with mood. Eerie synth tones drive into snarling guitars and a vigorous rhythmic push, the otherworldly vocals asking “how could you ever love me?” The percussion falls back slightly — “I’ve never been one to give up the ghost, I’ll sing my songs to you from coast to coast,” — and enters seamlessly into the next series of verses. The bass and drums correspond with rhythmic entrancement as the two-minute mark approaches, culminating in an atmospheric guitar emphasis reminiscent of The Chameleons UK’s nocturnal spirit. “Nobody Like You” is a consuming effort from Golden Plates, who will certainly appeal to those seeking a darker-tinted vein of rock and post-punk with both melodic and atmospheric appeal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
obscuresound.com

Premiere: Pierce Alexander – “Make It Up To You”

A track out today from Pierce Alexander, “Make It Up To You” shows captivating melodic flourishes amidst lyrics about “trying to make a one-sided relationship work.” The string-laden majesty during the “won’t you make it up to me?” chorus endears, meshing chamber-pop sensibilities with a folk-laden intimacy. The vocals project a captivating lushness, with upticks in intensity throughout, such as the push of strings around the two-minute mark. The “I miss waking up to you,” ensuing lyrics play emotively, charming with their sincerity amidst the pleasant folk-pop production.
CHARLESTON, SC
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX
#Torque
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With 'Mother and Child Reunion'

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Renee Paquette Asked Former WWE Star If They Were Dating Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley have been a couple for some time now, and in recent years they’ve gone on to get married and welcome a child into the world together. But all good things come from humble beginnings, and there was once a point in time when Renee and Jon were just getting to know one another.
WWE
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of 'Marty And Elayne' Lounge Band At The Dresden

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died. No age or cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alien Dami – "Exodus"

Alien Dami – “Exodus”

A blissfully soulful track with hypnotic electronic elements, “Exodus” is a new track from Alien Dami, the project of London-based artist Dami Banire. Opening up the newly released Xavier’s vision EP, “Exodus” makes a strong initial impression with the hazy synths and yearning vocals, playing like a more laid-back Frank Ocean.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Ehmed Nauman – “To Know You”

The first track to be released from the upcoming album Caught in the Lights, “To Know You” is an evolving rocker from Chicago-based artist Ehmed Nauman, also featuring trumpet work from Sam Larsen. Understated guitars, in a paced-up punk vein, embrace lush vocals to start. “Come on,” the vocals let out just prior to the one-minute mark, as an additional layer of guitar distortion emerges alongside crisper vocal prominence. The guitar work in the section reminds fondly of The Wrens’ tendency for climatic rises, on this track bursting with shimmering brass-accompanied fervor. “To Know You” captivates in its growth from understated guitar tones into a myriad of captivating melodic layers.
CHICAGO, IL
Darksoft – "Icebreaker"

Darksoft – “Icebreaker”

Presenting a rock sound that consumes with hazy lushness, Darksoft entrances throughout his new full-length, Cryo. Opening the release with textural intrigue is the track “Icebreaker.” Jangly guitars and soft vocals exude a hypnotic allure, the distorted guitar lingering around the 40-second mark inviting the rhythm section inward. Brassy backing bursts complement the vocals enjoyably thereafter, continuing the layered, jangly guitar backbone and hypnotizing vocal endearment. “Icebreaker” exudes considerable atmosphere while also touting a jangly rock infection. Other efforts on Cryo succeed similarly in their tonal ranges, from jangly understated charm into dark alt-rock, also nicely evident on the track “Arctic Archive.”
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Class Vee – “Where Do We Stand”

A dazzling pop track from Tampa-based artist Class Vee, “Where Do We Stand” impresses with its fervent vocal hooks and pulsing synth-forward production. Atmospheric synth pads and a subtle arp craft a nocturnal soundscape; the lead vocals enthrall with a climatic escalation, leading to a wholly replay-inducing hook in the title-referencing refrain. The “going through the motions,” rise is especially catching, as the synths and vocal intensity rise. The final “where do we stand?” reprise packs a strong punch, the hook cementing itself at this point in my memory. Fans of hooky pop with strong vocals and nocturnal soundscapes should certainly seek out Class Vee’s “Where Do We Stand.”
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Strange Souvenirs – “Beaches”

A new track from Berlin-based band Strange Souvenirs, “Beaches” exudes a contemplative charm with its chilled-out vocals, jangly guitar twinkles, and calmly pulsing rhythm section. Lyrically, there’s a yearning for newness in the face of despair — “teach me some new chords to strum, 2021,” — while also acknowledging being swept up in the waves of nostalgic yearning. The closing refrain — “and leave this town,” — presents a more forward-looking appeal, as the hypnotic guitar jangles and vocals fade. While structural variation is minimal, the track’s relatable lyrical yearning and mesmerizing guitar jangles makes for a perpetually engrossing result.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Oracle Sisters – “Captain America”

Conjuring a timeless sound with swaying piano and lush vocal entrancement, “Captain America” is a new track from Paris-based band Oracle Sisters. The opening lyrics craft visions of setting sunsets and rusty desert towns, aptly accompanied by the natural, resonating piano-driven production. The “cold wind,” line drives into a descending melodic progression that reminds fondly of Richard Swift. The twangy guitar additions past the three-minute mark play with a serenely consuming quality, as does the closing vocal refrain amidst perkier piano shimmers and elongated guitar expressions. “Captain America” would stand out in 1972 or 2022 alike; it’s an excellent track from Oracle Sisters.
ROCK MUSIC
Deadline

'Black Orpheus' Heading To Broadway With New Music By Sergio Mendes; Pulitzer-Winning Playwright Nilo Cruz Adapting 1959 Classic Film

EXCLUSIVE: A new musical stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1959 film Black Orpheus is being readied for a Broadway premiere next season, producers said today. The production will feature a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz, original music by Brazilian music icon Sergio Mendes, and direction and choreography by Sergio Trujillo, the Tony-winning choreographer of Ain’t Too Proud. In addition to winning both the Cannes Palme d’Or and the 1959 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, the 1959 film directed by Marcel Camus based on a play by Vinicius de Moraes played a seminal role in launching the international...
MUSIC

