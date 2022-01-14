ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: LaMelo Ball throws between-the-legs alley-oop to Miles Bridges

By Michael Mulford
 4 days ago
Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball is one of the league’s most elite, show-stopping passers.

In Friday night’s loss to the Orlando Magic, his flashy passing ability was on full display.

With just over two minutes gone in the third quarter, LaMelo stole a pass and led a fast break with a trailing Miles Bridges streaking to the rim.

As Ball approached the basket, he threw the ball between his legs and tossed the ball up to Bridges for a thunderous alley oop slam.

Check out the crazy pass from two different views below.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

