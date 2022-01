Tokens like Ethereum, Solana and Polkadot all power their own chains with a common goal of providing a scalable platform for decentralized global apps. Polkadot in particular enables the use of parachains which are custom, project-specific blockchains that are integrated within the Polkadot ecosystem. Parachains are considered parallel chains that have their own runtime logic. They also benefit from the shared security and cross-chain messaging provided by the Polkadot relay chain. While parachains permit a high degree of flexibility and customization, they also require more effort to create and maintain over time.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO