There's no doubt that the Star Wars universe is experiencing another resurgence in the last couple of years and thankfully, gone are the times when fans got so sick of the franchise as a whole, they wanted nothing to do with it *coughs in sequel trilogy*. Now, it looks like Lucasfilm will continue to cash in on the popularity of the LEGO Star Wars property. Aside from the upcoming video game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga which fans have been anticipating, a new project is reportedly in development.

