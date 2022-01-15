Parents lose thousands after annual school trip canceled due to vaccine mandate

Knoxville Schools are preparing for the possible implementation of OSHA mandates regarding COVID vaccinations. Beginning January 10, Iowa schools with more than 100 employees will need for staff to offer proof of vaccination, or wear a mask to work and provide a negative test weekly. The emergency temporary standard was originally issued on November 5 and then was put on hold due to lawsuits. The federal guidelines, however, may not survive the week. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the rules Friday. Superintendent Cassi Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS news that at this time, the mandate is again in play and will require the school board to approve a new policy at their meeting on January 10. That is also the day that most of the requirements go into effect. She says that if the courts intervene again and say the rule is unconstitutional, the school will immediately stop implementation.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO