ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Parents lose thousands after annual school trip canceled due to vaccine mandate

By Janice Yu
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ga. - Local school officials say parents are losing hundreds of dollars for a school trip that won't be happening. The Mt. Bethel Christian Academy canceled an upcoming trip to Washington, DC due to the citywide vaccine mandate that goes into effect this weekend. The annual Washington, DC...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre parents split on mask mandates for schools

The debate over masking children in schools has intensified in Rockville Centre since County Executive Bruce Blakeman held a news conference on Jan. 6, at which he signed executive orders directing local boards of education to vote later this month on whether their district should mandate mask use. The order...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
KAAL-TV

Clear Lake Schools implement staff vaccine mandate

(ABC 6 News) - The Clear Lake Community School District has decided to instate a vaccine mandate for all district staff. Clear Lake says most school districts in Iowa were told they'd need vaccine mandates for staff because the district employs more than 100 people which comes from Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for businesses.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Schools Prepare for Possible Vaccination Mandate

Knoxville Schools are preparing for the possible implementation of OSHA mandates regarding COVID vaccinations. Beginning January 10, Iowa schools with more than 100 employees will need for staff to offer proof of vaccination, or wear a mask to work and provide a negative test weekly. The emergency temporary standard was originally issued on November 5 and then was put on hold due to lawsuits. The federal guidelines, however, may not survive the week. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the rules Friday. Superintendent Cassi Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS news that at this time, the mandate is again in play and will require the school board to approve a new policy at their meeting on January 10. That is also the day that most of the requirements go into effect. She says that if the courts intervene again and say the rule is unconstitutional, the school will immediately stop implementation.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WDTN

Xenia Community Schools cancels preschool due to illness

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at a preschool in Xenia will not have school the week of Monday, January 17. Xenia Community Schools said on Facebook that there will be no school for Xenia Preschool due to the number of students and families that are sick. Preschool students will be back in the building on […]
XENIA, OH
cbslocal.com

Minneapolis Public Schools Cancel After-School Activities Thursday Due To Bus Driver Shortage, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools say they have canceled all student after-school activities on Thursday due to sub-zero temperatures and bus driver shortages. Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the district said it had to drop 15 bus routes on Thursday morning. Families were notified through robocalls and text messages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Parents and students petition against Quinnipiac’s COVID vaccine booster mandate

Some Quinnipiac University parents and students are urging the administration to change its recently announced COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate to a recommendation, citing “scientific, ethical and legal” concerns. The open letter, published on Change.org on Jan. 13, has gained over 400 signatures. It called the university’s decision “counter...
EDUCATION
wfmynews2.com

Childcare centers closed due to COVID-19, thousands of parents impacted

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've seen how COVID-19 has impacted schools, businesses, workplaces. Economists said there is a nationwide labor shortage that's impacting bus drivers, but now we see a lack of childcare employees. Hallways that should be full of children have had to close their doors for a few...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#School Voucher#Vouchers#Marietta#Ef Explore America#Covid
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Saint Mary’s Parents’ Weekend canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

In an email sent by Saint Mary’s class council representatives Tuesday evening, student leaders announced Parents’ Weekend, which was scheduled for February, will be canceled. The message described the difficult decision to cancel the weekend, a meaningful time for senior and junior students and their families. “In light...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts To Provide Weekly At-Home COVID Tests For Students, Staff At Schools

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts will start making weekly at-home COVID tests available for students and staff at schools across the state later this month. The tests will come from the 26 million rapid at-home COVID tests coming to Massachusetts over next three months, according to a joint announcement Tuesday from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health. Starting this week, schools can sign up to get the at-home rapid antigen tests. Participating students and staff will use them once a week. Schools that join the program will receive tests during the week of January 24. They’ll get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Masks Mandatory Again At North Allegheny School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Masks will be mandatory again at North Allegheny School District starting Tuesday. A federal judge issued a temporary order saying the district must reinstate and enforce its mask policy for now. Last month, the school board voted to let parents decide if their kids should wear a mask at school. In a new lawsuit, a group of parents who filed a lawsuit said a mask-optional policy puts medically vulnerable students in jeopardy. They asked a federal judge to step in, saying the policy violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. It’s not the first time parents have taken legal action over masks at North Allegheny. In August, parents and students filed a complaint to reverse the optional masking policy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
9&10 News

TCAPS Cancels School Friday Due to Staffing Shortages

The Traverse City Area Public School District is cancelling classes for all students on Friday, Jan. 7. TCAPS says they made the decision due to staffing shortages. Additionally, the district says secondary students in grades 6-12 will move to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday next week. In a statement, Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner says, “We value face-to-face instruction and will do everything in our control to ensure its continuation.” VanWagoner added that “The TCAPS Board of Education will discuss at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 10 the ongoing staffing shortages and its impact on in-person learning moving forward.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

DHD#10 Cancels Vaccination Clinics Due to Weather

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) announced Wednesday that a pair of COVID-19/flu vaccination clinics and one health department office will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather. DHD#10’s Oceana County office will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6. Any scheduled appointments at this location...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
agdaily.com

2022 Annual Meat Conference canceled due to health concerns

Although it seemed as if life was going back to normal during the pandemic, a recent announcement of a canceled convention reminds us that the pandemic is still on-going and affecting major decisions. This week, the North American Meat Institute and the Food Industry Association made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 Annual Meat Conference.
AGRICULTURE
Itemlive.com

Letter: Calling on Lynnfield schools to unmask children

To the editor: Editor’s note: www.mayoclinic.org (Jan. 15) states that “Face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as getting vaccinated, frequent hand-washing and physical distancing, can help slow the The post Letter: Calling on Lynnfield schools to unmask children appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNNFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy