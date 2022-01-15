ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bennett scores 3 goals as Panthers hammer Stars 7-1

By PAUL GEREFFI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mSnb_0dmRUS9900
1 of 8

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored his second hat trick this season and added an assist to lead the Florida Panthers over the Dallas Stars 7-1 on Friday night.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists to give him 51 points. Gustav Forsling scored his first of the season, Anthony Duclair had a goal and two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers.

Brandon Montour had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.

Bennett also had three goals Oct. 16 against the Islanders, the second game of the season.

“Sometimes it’s just your night,” Bennett said. “You’ve got to take advantage of those nights because they don’t happen too often, but tonight was one of those nights for sure.”

The Panthers are 7-0-1 since the extended Christmas break and they improved to 20-3-0 at home.

“We want to bring an identity that this is a real hard place for teams that come in. They better be ready to play because we play really well at home,” interim coach Andrew Brunette said.

Jake Oettinger allowed four goals on 17 shots. He was replaced by Anton Khudobin with 13:57 left in the second period. Khudobin finished with 19 saves.

Roope Hintz scored for Dallas.

The Stars fell to 4-11-1 on the road, where they have only one win in regulation.

“There’s a lot (we didn’t like),” coach Rick Bowness said. “It starts with not being willing to compete.

“Some guys are very comfortable playing at home and uncomfortable playing on the road.”

Florida scored two goals 30 seconds apart in the second to make it 4-0. Verhaeghe put the puck over Oettinger’s glove at 5:33. Huberdeau’s shot from the slot chased Oettinger.

Bennett’s power-play goal with 7:23 left in the second stretched it to 5-0, and his second goal of the game made it 6-0. His third came with 4:06 remaining in the third and made the score 7-1.

“We were able to get a couple of goals early and I thought we didn’t overextend ourselves,” Brunette said. “We stuck to the game plan. I really liked the way we managed the game and we were rewarded for it.”

Hintz put the Stars on the board at 1:06 of the third.

Forsling, who has 18 assists, put the Panthers ahead 3:07 in when he tapped in a pass from Bennett in front for his first goal of the season.

Duclair doubled the lead when he skated in from the right faceoff circle and poked the puck past Oettinger at 8:50 of the first.

TAPE OUT HATE

As part of the “Tape Out Hate” campaign organized by Budweiser Canada and the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Duclair was among the players using stick tape emblazoned with messages such as “Racism Has No Place In Hockey” and “Fini Le Racism.” Duclair is of Haitian-Canadian descent and said: “We need the support of others to help make this a movement, so silence is not an option.”

NOTES: Huberdeau was selected for the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. He also will participate in the skills competition on Feb. 4. ... Dallas lost three overtime games to Florida last season.

Stars: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Panthers: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Sean Monahan Scores Twice, Flames Beat Panthers 5-1

CALGARY (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice for the first time this season and the slumping Calgary Flames beat the NHL-leading Florida Panthers 5-1 Tuesday night. Rasmus Andersson got his first goal of the season, Matthew Tkachuk and Blake Coleman also scored and Johnny Gaudreau had four assists for Calgary. The Flames snapped a four-game skid and won on home ice for the first time since Nov. 29. They were 2-7-1 in their past 10 games.
NHL
Miami Herald

High-scoring Panthers crash back to earth with one goal, a rare blowout loss in Calgary

The Florida Panthers knew the good times couldn’t last forever — at least not in the way they went for the last three weeks. They knew they couldn’t average six goals per game for the rest of the season or threaten 10-goal outbursts every time they take the ice. The last three weeks were something of a miracle — a legitimately historic scoring binge, which vaulted the Panthers to the top of the NHL standings and put them on pace for one of the best offensive seasons in 30 years.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Bennett 'Excited' to Lead Streaking Panthers into Calgary

Sam Bennett isn't used to wearing an away jersey at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After spending the first seven seasons of his career in Calgary, Bennett, who was shipped to South Florida at last year's trade deadline, will take the ice for the first time as a visitor in his old barn when the streaking Panthers kick off a five-game road trip against the Flames on Tuesday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Khudobin
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Brandon Montour
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Person
Gustav Forsling
Person
Rick Bowness
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Ap#The Florida Panthers#Islanders
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
DFW Community News

Gould scores opening goal for ECHL All-Stars

Allen, Texas – The ECHL All-Stars defeated the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday night by a score of 14-7 in Jacksonville, Florida. Allen Americans forward Gavin Gould scored the opening goal of the game for the ECHL All-Stars in front of a crowd of 7,687. Gavin Gould, selected to his...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

726K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy