ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors post season-high point total in rout of Bulls

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02E1TP_0dmRM9Q900

Jonathan Kuminga paced six double-figure scorers with 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Kevon Looney notched 10 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Golden State Warriors routed the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday night.

Chicago has lost three of four following a nine-game winning streak. Golden State, which had lost four of its previous five, has won 10 straight against Chicago.

Bulls second-leading scorer Zach LaVine sustained a left knee injury after taking an intentional foul less than four minutes into the game. LaVine, who never went to the ground, walked to the locker room under his own power but didn’t return to action.

LaVine tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in February 2017 while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will undergo an MRI on Saturday, according to media reports.

LaVine saw his 140-game streak of scoring in double figures come to an end.

Jordan Poole (22 points), Andrew Wiggins (21), Stephen Curry (19) and Damion Lee (11) helped the Warriors to a season high in points on 56.4 percent shooting. Golden State led by as many as 42, becoming the second straight team to hang exactly 138 points on Chicago.

Nemanja Bjelica added 11 rebounds for Golden State.

Coby White led the Bulls with 20 points. Nikola Vucevic posted 19 points and 14 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan (17 points) and Lonzo Ball (15) followed in double figures. DeRozan had a team-high seven assists.

Golden State raced to a 37-28 lead after one quarter despite getting just two points from Curry and playing without Draymond Green (left calf tightness) and Klay Thompson (injury management). Curry, the team’s leading scorer, accelerated the pace before halftime while punctuating the Warriors’ first-half damage.

After Otto Porter Jr. secured a steal -- Chicago’s 11th turnover of the half -- he passed quickly to Curry, who drilled a long 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Warriors on top 78-47 with 27.9 seconds left in the half.

Golden State shot 57.7 percent in the first half while hitting 11 of 24 from deep. Wiggins had 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting prior to intermission. Chicago made 44.7 percent before the break, including 5 of 18 from long distance.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 2

Related
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Nemanja Bjelica
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Kevon Looney
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point#Golden State Warriors#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports

Curry's response to fans who claim he 'ruined the game'

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA and still, some fans will find a reason to diminish what he has done for the game of basketball. Since Curry's rise to superstardom, the 3-point shot has become incredibly popular from the lower levels all the way up to the NBA, as shooters of all skill levels try to make it reign from distance like Steph.
NBA
ESPN

Curry leads Golden State into matchup against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (10-32, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (31-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.3 points per game. The Warriors are 18-3 in home games. Golden State...
NBA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bulls: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls are on top of the Eastern Conference, but that might not be the case when you wake up Thursday. Forget the one seed…with 40 games to go, a top four seed and homecourt advantage could be slipping through their grasp. I’m Marshall Harris and this is the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Still in First The good news is heading into Wednesday’s game with Cleveland, the Bulls remain in first place. That’s despite not having Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, and Derrick Jones Jr. as of Tuesday. They will get some of those...
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy