Wagner brothers help Magic snap 10-game skid

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 4 days ago
Moritz Wagner scored 26 points off the bench to support his brother’s strong outing in a starting role as the Orlando Magic snapped a 10-game losing streak by surprising the host Charlotte Hornets, winning 116-109 on Friday night.

Franz Wagner provided 19 points and seven assists and Gary Harris notched 18 points, while Jalen Suggs contributed 12 points and Terrence Ross and Robin Lopez each had 10 points to help the Magic end their six-game road skid.

Moritz Wagner and Harris each had four 3-point baskets. That helped Orlando overcome 20 turnovers.

The Hornets had a four-game winning streak halted. That string included a pair of victories against Milwaukee and a win Wednesday night at Philadelphia.

LaMelo Ball’s 23 points and Miles Bridges’ 20 points were tops for the Hornets, who made only 12 of 42 attempts from 3-point range. Terry Rozier had 19 points, Gordon Hayward added 18 points and Mason Plumlee posted 10 points and 10 rebounds, but Charlotte seemed stale without key reserve Kelly Oubre Jr. (COVID-19 protocol).

The Magic strung together a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to surge to a 103-93 edge. After the Hornets regrouped, Franz Wagner made consecutive baskets to restore a 10-point lead during a stretch when Charlotte went almost 3 1/2 minutes without scoring.

Moritz Wagner drained a couple of 3-pointers to help the Magic close out the victory.

The Wagners combined to shoot 19-for-28 from the field.

The game was tight throughout the first half, with Charlotte holding a 63-61 edge at the break. The Hornets built the lead to eight points before Orlando went ahead later in the third quarter.

Charlotte was up 93-90 before the Magic put it in overdrive.

The Hornets won two previous meetings with Orlando this season, both on the road.

