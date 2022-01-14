ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency for NC, urges preparation ahead of this weekend’s winter storm

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Cooper has signed a state of emergency in advance of this weekend’s winter storm . Gov. Cooper is urging everyone across North Carolina to prepare now.

“This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet, and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel disruptions,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast over the next few days.”

ALERTS | WINTER STORM WARNING issued for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties

The Governor signed a state of emergency Thursday evening to activate state resources to respond to the storm and to allow for the possibility of Federal reimbursement if the event qualifies.

NCDOT crews and contractor resources will work to clear roads as fast as possible, but response times this weekend are expected to be slower than previous storms due to labor shortages impacting crews spread around the state, Gov. Cooper said.

Department of Transportation workers started brining roads Thursday in preparation for the storm and expect to complete that work on Friday. Transportation officials recommend staying off the roads once travel conditions deteriorate.

‘Get prepared now’: NCDOT urges North Carolinians to brace for winter storm, avoid travel

If you must travel during bad weather, NC State Highway Patrol officials remind drivers to reduce speed, leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles and clear all ice or snow from your vehicle before traveling. If you become stranded, pull off the highway, remain in your vehicle, and call for help. Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter, they said.

Timing it Out: When to expect snow, ice and rain in Charlotte this weekend

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

  • Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a supply of medication in your home.
  • Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.
  • Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.
  • Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.
  • Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.
  • Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.
  • Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.
  • Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.
  • Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.
