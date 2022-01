The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team coupled a good first half with a dominant third quarter to notch a 48-41 non-league win over visiting Upper Arlington Tuesday night. The Pacers, who picked up their seventh straight win, led 10-6 after the first quarter and 23-17 by the break. They got three-pointers from Chloe Jeffers and Sophia Midura as part of a 12-3 third to all but seal the deal.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO