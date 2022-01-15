ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadband subsidy slow in reaching much of the rural West

By Boise State Public Radio News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent report shows most low-income households in the Mountain West aren’t taking advantage of an internet incentive program launched by the Biden administration last year. The Emergency Broadband Benefit gave households a subsidy of $50 a month to help cover their internet bill. It applied to everyone...

Wyoming News

Tax Foundation: Taxation plays direct, indirect role in 2021 population shift

(The Center Square) – As more Americans move to lower-taxed Republican-led states, a new report by the Tax Foundation indicates that taxation levels play a direct and indirect role as factors contributing to migration patterns. Taxes often “play an indirect role by contributing to a broadly favorable economic environment. And sometimes, of course, they play little or no role,” Jared Walczak, a vice president at the Tax Foundation, writes in an analysis of 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data and inbound and outbound migration data published...
CHEYENNE, WY
1380kcim.com

Local Broadband Providers Receive Over $10.5 Million In Latest Round Of Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grants

Yesterday (Tuesday), Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) announced over $210 million in grants for the latest recipients of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program. Included in those awards is more than $10.5 million for five local telecommunications providers. Casey Mutual Telephone Company in Guthrie County was awarded $5.6 million for expansion projects into the Bayard and Audubon areas, while Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities was awarded $585,000 to improve speeds and availability in their service area. Corn Belt Telephone Company and Sac County Mutual Telephone had their applications for $1.76 million and $1.73 million approved, which will be used to expand fiber internet to rural residents in the region. Reynolds says, “Our commitment to high-speed, reliable broadband for all Iowans continues to make great progress. We’ve received an overwhelming number of applications and funding requests, which highlights the considerable need to expand broadband to all corners of the state. Our investments will help bridge the gap and provide thousands more Iowans the necessary connectivity needed in their homes and communities” The full list of Empower Rural Iowa Broadband grant recipients can be found below.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
wuft.org

Rural broadband remains scarce across north central Florida. Here’s what that means for people without it

Shawn Hamilton is a welder who works long, hot hours in the sun. He loves to relax when he gets home, but many days during the pandemic, that wasn’t an option, since his home doesn’t have access to consistent broadband internet. Whenever his kids need to do online schoolwork, he has to drive them 30 minutes into town to get a good internet connection. But while some in rural counties in North Florida are pushing for better internet service throughout remote areas of the state, others say they accept it as part of their lifestyle. Part 1 of this audio series hears from the voices of people dealing with the educational shortcomings of rural broadband connectivity, from students to teachers and to district leaders.
FLORIDA STATE
gsabusiness.com

Rural county serves as model for national broadband expansion

About 4,500 Cherokee County homes and small businesses lacked access to internet service last year, but change is in the air — or rather, the ground. The county and Charter Communications have launched a two-year public-private partnership in which the Upstate county will model Charter’s plans for its $5 billion broadband expansion to an estimated 1 million homes and businesses across the country.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
The Daily Yonder

Growth in Rural Vaccination Rate Slows in Last Month

In the past month, the number of rural Americans newly vaccinated for Covid-19 fell to its lowest level since vaccines became broadly available to the public in spring 2021, according to a Daily Yonder analysis. Since mid-December, an additional 500,000 rural residents completed their vaccination regimen for Covid-19. That’s a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Light Reading

Fiber broadband reaches largest investment cycle on record – study

WASHINGTON, DC – The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today announced the results of its 2021 Fiber Provider Study that reveals fiber broadband is strong and entering the largest investment cycle ever. The research, performed by RVA LLC Market Research & Consulting (RVA), shows that fiber broadband now passes over 60.5 million homes in the U.S. alone—a 12% growth in 2021.
INTERNET
WVNews

Flatwater Trail Commission officials push West Virginia broadband expansion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials with the state Flatwater Trail Commission are encouraging the expansion of broadband and cellular access in West Virginia in hopes of improving safety and the economic impact of the routes. “Expanding access won’t just bolster tourism — it could save tourists from potentially...
CHARLESTON, WV
Shropshire Star

Lack of broadband and digital skills widening rural/urban divide - report

Many residents of Shropshire and Mid Wales’s small towns and villages face being digitally excluded and locked out of key services as the UK builds back from the pandemic, says a new report. Rural England CIC blames underinvestment in rural connectivity and skills, despite a growing desire to embrace...
TECHNOLOGY
telecompetitor.com

Broadband Deployment – Connecting Rural Communities in The Keystone State

The Broadband Bunch is an industry-focused podcast that seeks to tell the stories of thought leaders, industry experts, operators, pioneers and policymakers. Episodes are available at broadbandbunch.com or you can subscribe to your preferred podcast platform to receive future episodes.
INDUSTRY
stormlakeradio.com

Area Internet Providers Among Recipients of Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grants

The latest recipients of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grants include several area internet providers. Corn Belt Telephone Company is receiving 1.7-million dollars for a proposed expanded rural fiber project in Sac County...Evertek is receiving 1.9-million for rural fiber in Early, 2.5-million for rural fiber in Sioux Rapids, and 1.8-million for a fiber project in Holstein...Sac County Mutual Telephone is getting 1.7-million for rural broadband in Battle Creek...and Mediacom is receiving nearly 898-thousand dollars.
SAC COUNTY, IA
lootpress.com

VIDEO: Capito Asks West Virginians to Share Broadband Feedback

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, as well as co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, today launched a new initiative inviting West Virginians to share information on broadband challenges or solutions they’ve seen in their communities, as well as other feedback related to this issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor signs Hinchey bill to expand rural broadband service

ALBANY – A bill designed to help bridge the digital divide in rural and underserved areas has been signed into law by the governor. The measure was sponsored by Senator Michelle Hinchey of Saugerties and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner (D- Round Lake). The legislation, S7028/A2396A, will make it easier and...
POLITICS
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Four Oregon counties garner $8 million for broadband, water and sewer projects in rural areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded more than $8 million to improve broadband, water and sewer services in Lane, Polk, Sherman and Wasco counties. The four projects, announced in December, are part of more than $5 billion in agency loans and grants designed to give people in rural America access to high-speed internet, clean water and dependable electricity.
OREGON STATE
bridgemi.com

Much of Michigan is rural. What will it take for small towns to thrive?

Gary McDowell recalls his small hometown of Rudyard as a vibrant community in Michigan’s Chippewa County. The town’s population has held steady over the years, even as residents left surrounding areas and the Upper Peninsula, whose population fell over the last decade by about 10,000 to 300,000. Sponsor.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOWK 13 News

American Rescue Plan funding to expand broadband in more West Virginia schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, January 12, 2021, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced an additional $561,367 from the American Rescue Plan for two more schools and one school district across the Mountain State. These funds are distributed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help schools districts purchase laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, and other broadband connections […]
CHARLESTON, WV
kunr.org

Omicron surge in southern states adds to tensions with staff issues

For most Americans, getting vaccinated remains a choice. But like many individual choices, it has consequences for other people. In Southern states, vaccination rates are low and hospitalization rates are rising. Shalina Chatlani reports from the Gulf States newsroom. SHALINA CHATLANI, BYLINE: Northeastern states have been battling the omicron surge...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

